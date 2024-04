Traditional stroganoff recipes are far from vegan, but it’s possible to make a plant-based take on this iconic dish with just a few swaps.

Read more: 15 Delicious Meaty Recipes (That Are All 100% Vegan)

Stroganoff, or beef stroganoff, is a classic Russian dish that has gained international popularity due to its rich, creamy sauce and hearty flavor. Traditionally made with sautéed pieces of beef served in a sauce with smetana (sour cream), the dish has numerous variations, some of which are plant-based.

This Romy London recipe shows there’s absolutely no need for a stroganoff to contain beef. The recipe uses lentils in place of meat, which are a great source of plant-based protein. It also uses dairy-free cream for its creaminess.

Read more: This Vegan Beef Stew Is The Ultimate Comfort Food

Health benefits of lentils

Lentils are highly nutritious legumes packed with health benefits. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a valuable addition to vegan diets. Lentils are also rich in dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, folate, manganese, and potassium. These nutrients contribute to energy production, the formation of red blood cells, and the regulation of blood pressure and heart health. Due to their high nutrient density and low calorie content, lentils are also beneficial in supporting overall health and wellness.

This creamy lentil stroganoff recipe is a hearty and flavorful twist on a classic. Bursting with earthy chestnut mushrooms, savory lentils, and aromatic flavors, this dish promises a satisfying blend of textures in every spoonful. This creamy dish pairs up wonderfully with pasta, potatoes, or rice, and offers a comforting meal that's both wholesome and delicious! No ratings yet Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, grated or crushed

400 g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp tamari soy sauce

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp paprika powder

1 tin Mr Organic lentils, drained and rinsed

200 ml vegetable broth

1 bay leaf (optional)

150 ml dairy-free cream (optional)

Salt and black pepper to taste Optional Fresh spinach, wilted To serve Fresh herbs to garnish, eg parsley or thyme

Pasta, boiled potatoes, or rice to serve Instructions Cook the pasta, potatoes or rice according to instructions.

In a large pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the diced onions until soft. Add the garlic and mushrooms, and cook for 10 mins, stirring regularly until the mushrooms soften. Drizzle in the tamari and cook for 2 mins to let the liquid evaporate.⠀

Stir in dried thyme and paprika, then add the drained lentils, stock and bay leaf. Simmer for 5 mins to let the flavours come together.

Pour in the Plant Based cream and simmer on low heat. If needed, thicken with a cornstarch slurry, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve the creamy Lentil & Muhsroom Stroganoff over cooked pasta, potatoes or rice and garnish generously with fresh herbs!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: This Spicy Red Lentil Dahl Takes Just 30 Minutes To Make