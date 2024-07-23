This Dippy Egg Yolk Is 100% Vegan

Breakfast should be easy, and what’s easier than a five-minute vegan dippy egg yolk recipe? This plant-based take on the classic British eggs and “soldiers” (toast cut into little rectangular slices to dip into soft-boiled eggs) is a great treat for the whole family. It uses just six simple ingredients and is made in one pot. This recipe comes from Sam Turnbull’s vegan cookbook Craving Vegan, and you might know her from her blog It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken.

This recipe is not only vegan but gluten-free and freezer-friendly. These vegan dippy egg yolks will last up to six months in the freezer. The use of nutritional yeast and kala namak gives this recipe its eggy flavor. The kala namak, or Himalayan black salt, has that characteristic eggy flavor and smell, while the nutritional yeast adds more umami to this very simple dish. Made in a flash, you’ll definitely want to add this dish to your plant-based breakfast roster.

Dippy egg yolk

This vegan dippy egg yolk recipe can be made ahead of time if you store it in an airtight container in the fridge. It will store for up to 5 days and all you need to do is reheat it for that gooey vegan eggy goodness. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 cup (250 ml) water

1 tbsp (15 ml + 1 tsp) cornstarch

2 tbsp (30 ml) light oil (such as canola or vegetable)

2 tsp nutritional yeast

¾ tsp black salt kala namak

¼ tsp turmeric Instructions In a small pot, whisk together the water and cornstarch. now whisk in the oil, nutritional yeast, black salt, and turmeric.

Set over medium-high heat and whisk while it cooks. Cook for 3–5 minutes, until the dipping sauce thickens to an egg-yolk consistency.

Serve hot with buttered toast, a sprinkle of salt, and a crack of pepper to taste.

Excerpted from Craving Vegan by Sam Turnbull. Copyright © 2023 Sam Turnbull. Photographs by Tanya Pilgram. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

