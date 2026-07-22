10 Vegan Summer Salads Full Of Fresh Flavor

Summer is the perfect time to bring more salads into your meal rotation. With fresh produce in abundance and warmer days calling for lighter meals, salads offer an easy way to enjoy seasonal ingredients while still putting together a tasty lunch or dinner. These vegan summer salads combine vegetables, grains, beans, herbs, and fruit in a variety of flavorful ways.

A good salad should do more than sit on the side of the plate. The recipes in this collection include filling ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, pasta, couscous, and butter beans, helping turn simple salads into complete meals. Many also come together quickly, making them useful for busy weekdays and relaxed summer weekends alike.

Read more: 15 Vegan Salad Recipes

Whether you’re looking for something fresh and crunchy, rich and herby, or packed with plant protein, there’s plenty of inspiration here. These salads make the most of summer ingredients while keeping things simple, colorful, and full of flavor.

Vibrant vegan lentil salad

Eva Kolenko The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils

This vegan lentil salad by Jeanine Donofrio makes for an appealing and vibrant lunch you can easily whip up and take on the go. Simple and refreshing veg like watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, snap peas, and mint pair with a tangy and creamy green tahini.

Find the recipe here.

Herby olive, butter bean, and lentil salad

Mr Organic This high-protein, high-fiber salad is ready in 15 minutes or less

In 15 minutes, you can have an easy, high-protein meal ready. This herby olive, butter bean, and lentil salad contains artichokes, red onion, and fresh herbs. To add more flavor, a za’atar dressing with garlic and lemon finishes the salad.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea Caesar salad

Kim-Julie Hansen This salad takes under 30 minutes to make

This vegan chickpea Caesar salad by Kim-Julie Hansen uses all the best flavors of the classic with plant protein instead of any animal products. With nutritional yeast, lemon, and a creamy mayo and mustard dressing, this salad will be a hit this summer.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy lentils and beetroot salad

Hannah Bodsworth Beetroot is amazing for heart health

Make these spicy lentils and beetroot by Frankie Paz for all the goodness of beetroot and fresh olive oil. Lentils and rocket bulk up the salad while garlic, chili, and a peanut dressing add layers of flavor to the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Apple, fennel, and orange salad

JAZZ Apple Serve this salad with a protein for a more filling meal

This crisp salad uses raw fruit and veg paired with a flavorful olive, maple, lime, and Dijon dressing. Matchsticks of apple, shaved fennel, and slices of orange pair with rocket and red onion to make this colorful salad.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads

Bulgur salad with peppers, chickpeas, and pistachios

Jane Goodall This salad is high in fiber, high in protein, and pairs well with pomegranate molasses

This bulgur salad comes from the Jane Goodall Institute and is a flavorful dish. High in protein and fiber, this salad contains chickpeas, bell pepper, pistachios,, and dried tart cherries paired with plenty of flavorful additions.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato salad with tahini dressing

NCSC Serve this as a side or enjoy it as a quick lunch

On warm grains, add roasted sweet potatoes and a creamy tahini dressing for a filling meal. Add slices of apple, red onion, and beetroot for variety. Then, chop up some spring onion, add mixed salad leaves, and some pickled cabbage for a plant point-packed meal.

Find the recipe here.

Black-eyed bean salad

Tara Fisher Plant protein and fiber-rich beans make this salad filling and nutritious

For a heartier option, try this black-eyed bean salad by Julius Fiedler. Simply make your black-eyed beans and add plenty of flavor with herbs, onion, pickles, bell pepper, lemon, and pomegranate molasses.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute vegan apple summer salad

JAZZ Apple Eat this sweet and savory salad all through the warm season

Get a can of lentils, some apples, pomegranate, and herbs to make the base of this salad. Top it with a simple dressing of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, sugar, black pepper, and salt.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted chickpea and tofu salad

Clare Winfield With 36 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber, this salad is filling and nutritious

Finally, try Jeffrey Boadi‘s roasted chickpea and tofu salad. This flavor-packed dish uses two proteins, salad greens, avocado, and tomatoes. Mix the salad with a tahini dressing with lemon, maple syrup, and garlic powder.

Find the recipe here.

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