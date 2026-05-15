This apple, fennel, and orange salad is a simple, crisp dish built from raw fruit and vegetables. Thin matchsticks of apple mix with shaved fennel and slices of orange. Peppery rocket adds bite and freshness. Red onion brings sharpness and contrast. The ingredients stay raw, so the salad keeps a firm texture and bright citrus flavor.

The dressing uses olive oil, lime juice, maple syrup, and Dijon mustard. Lime adds acidity while Dijon brings a light savory note. Maple syrup softens the sharpness of the citrus. Olive oil coats the ingredients and helps the dressing cling to the fruit and vegetables. Toss everything together just before serving so the rocket stays fresh and the apple keeps its crunch.

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Serve this apple, fennel, and orange salad as a light dish rather than a full lunch. Pair it with chickpeas, lentils, or another plant protein to add substance. It also works well next to grain bowls, soups, or roasted vegetables.

Whip up the apple, fennel, and orange salad

Try this apple, fennel and orange salad for a crisp, citrus-forward dish made with raw fruit and vegetables. Serve it with legumes or plant proteins for a more complete meal. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 1 Jazz apple cut into matchsticks and covered with lime to stop browning

1 large orange

1 fennel bulb cored, halved, and thinly sliced

½ small red onion thinly sliced

A bunch of rocket

1 tsp maple syrup/agave

Juice of half a lime

40 ml olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper Instructions Prepare the fruit and salad with a very sharp knife or a mandolin as detailed in the ingredients and place in a large bowl.

Add the oil, lime juice, maple syrup and Dijon mustard to a small jar. Put the lid on and shake well before seasoning and then dressing the salad ingredients.

The apples used in this recipe are JAZZ™ apples. This year marks the variety’s 20th anniversary of being grown in the UK. They’re known for their crisp texture and sweet-tart flavor.

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