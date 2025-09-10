This bulgur salad with peppers, chickpeas, and pistachios comes from Jane Goodall’s cookbook #EatMeatLess: Good For Animals, the Earth and All.

Summer may be winding down, but there’s always room for a hearty salad that feels fresh but keeps you full. With bulgur as the base and chickpeas for protein, it works well as a light lunch or as part of dinner, with flavor and texture in every bite.

Roasted red peppers bring smoky sweetness, while dried tart cherries add bursts of tangy fruit. Toasted pistachios give crunch and richness, and balance the soft chickpeas and grains that form the base of the salad. A dressing of lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, and olive oil ties everything together with a citrusy finish.

Bulgur cooks quickly, making this dish easy to prepare in advance. Once chilled, it’s simple to toss with the vegetables, chickpeas, and nuts. It’s filling enough to stand alone but also pairs well with more hearty mains as a tasty side dish.

How to make this bulgur salad

Light yet filling, this bulgur salad is the kind of dish you’ll want to eat on repeat. It’s fresh, colorful, and full of energy – just as good for a quick lunch as it is for sharing at dinner. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1½ cups medium-grind bulgur (9 oz/250 g)

2 ¼ cups vegetable broth (18 fl oz/525 ml)

¼ cup lemon juice (2 fl oz/60 ml)

¼ cup pomegranate molasses (2 3/4 oz/80 g)

2 teaspoons organic sugar

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (3 fl oz/90 ml)

1 can chickpeas (15 oz/425 g), drained and rinsed

2 large red bell peppers

¾ cup roasted pistachios (3 oz/90 g)

½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro (3/4 oz/20 g) chopped

1 cup dried tart cherries (6 oz/170 g), roughly chopped Instructions Put the bulgur in a large heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the broth to a boil. Pour the boiling broth over the bulgur, cover, and let stand until the liquid has been absorbed, about 30 minutes.

In a small nonreactive bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and several grinds of pepper until the sugar and salt dissolve. Slowly whisk in the oil to make a dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, stir together the chickpeas and ½ teaspoon salt. Whisk the dressing to recombine, then add it, along with the chickpeas, to the bowl with the bulgur. Stir to mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, place a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat the broiler.

Place the bell peppers on a small rimmed baking sheet and broil, turning occasionally, until the skins are charred on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and let steam for 15 minutes. Remove and let cool. Peel and discard the skins, stems, and seeds, and cut the flesh into small dice.

When ready to serve, stir together the pistachios and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Add the pistachios, roasted peppers, parsley, and dried cherries to the bulgur and toss to mix well. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide the salad among bowls and serve right away.

Republished with permission from #EatMeatLess: Good For Animals, the Earth and All by Jane Goodall of the Jane Goodall Institute. Published by Weldon Owen, rrp £25. 2025.

