This spicy lentil and beetroot salad from Plant Feasts by Frankie Paz combines roasted beetroot with lentils, garlic, and chili. The beetroot is sliced, coated in olive oil, and roasted until soft. Meanwhile, the lentils are cooked in a pan with garlic and chili, then layered with fresh rocket. A ginger and balsamic marinade coats the beetroot, and a peanut dressing made with tamari, lemon juice, and cayenne ties everything together. Chives and sesame seeds finish the dish.

Beetroot and lentils complement each other in both flavor and nutrition. Beetroot contains antioxidants and nitrates that support circulation, while lentils add protein, iron, and fiber for steady energy. The combination gives color, texture, and balance without needing many ingredients.

This salad fits easily into everyday cooking. It works as a light lunch or as a side with other mains, such as tofu, grains, or roasted vegetables. Serve it warm or at room temperature for a simple, complete meal.

Whip up your spicy lentils and beetroot salad

A vibrant, protein-rich salad with a kick of spice. It’s quick to prepare, easy to pair with any meal, and brings color and balance to the table – ideal for lunch or as a side for dinner. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 500 g beetroots about 6, thinly sliced

Olive oil

3 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 large red chili finely chopped (leave the seeds in if you want it extra spicy)

1 x 400g can of green lentils drained and rinsed

A large handful of rocket/arugula

Salt and pepper FOR THE MARINADE 1 tablespoon olive oil

2½ cm piece of root ginger peeled and grated

½ teaspoon agave nectar

1 tablespoon red balsamic vinegar FOR THE PEANUT DRESSING 2 tablespoons peanut butter

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons agave syrup

2 teaspoons tamari

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons water TO SERVE 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

A handful of chopped chives Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.

Arrange the beetroot slices on a baking sheet, sprinkle with salt and drizzle generously with olive oil, making sure they’re well covered. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix all the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl.

Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a separate bowl until well combined. You want a smooth consistency, so if need be, add another tablespoon of water.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the garlic and chili and cook for 5 minutes. Add the lentils, season with salt and pepper and fry for 5 minutes.

Once cooled, spoon the lentils onto a large serving plate and spread them out.

Place the rocket on top, add a splash of olive oil and lightly toss the leaves.

Arrange the roast beetroot on top of the rocket, then spoon over the marinade.

Drizzle the salad with the peanut dressing, then serve sprinkled with sesame seeds and fresh chives.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Feasts. Nourish Books, 2024. Photography: Hannah Bodsworth. Food stylist: Frankie Paz. Prop stylist: Frankie Paz.

