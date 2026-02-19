With roasted sweet potatoes and a creamy tahini dressing, this sweet potato salad works well for lunch or as a side. It fits casual meals and fuller spreads alike. The salad pairs sweet vegetables with sharp and nutty notes, which makes it easy to serve across seasons. It suits everyday eating without much planning.

The dressing combines tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, yogurt, and maple syrup. It tastes rich, slightly tangy, and gently sweet. Grilled sweet potatoes add an extra layer of caramelized sweetness, while apple and beetroot bring freshness. The red onion, spring onion, and mixed leaves keep the salad crisp and savory, while pickled cabbage adds contrast and light acidity.

Serve this sweet potato salad with grain bowls, grilled tofu, or simple flatbreads. It sits comfortably next to roasted vegetables or mains. Serve it warm or at room temperature. The salad holds well for short storage. Keep leftovers chilled and add extra dressing just before serving for the best texture.

Whip up this sweet potato salad with tahini dressing

This dish is a sweet potato salad with a tahini, maple, and lemon dressing, mixed leaves, apple, and beetroot. It's sweet and savory option for lunch or as a side with grains, tofu, or roasted vegetables. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the dressing 2 tbsp tahini paste

1 lemon juice

1 crushed garlic clove

¼ tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp yoghurt

3 tbsp pure maple syrup For the salad 2 sweetpotatoes finely sliced and cut into triangles

1 sliced apple

½ sliced red onion

1 medium-sized sliced beetroot

1 sliced spring onion

1 bag mixed leaves salad

1 tbsp pickled cabbage Instructions For the dressing, mix all ingredients together, then keep aside.

For the salad, grill the sweetpotatoes in a griddle pan, then keep aside.

Mix all salad ingredients in a large bowl, add half of the dressing, the grilled sweetpotatoes and stir.

Serve the salad with the remaining dressing on the side.

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

