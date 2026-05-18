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Lunch Vegan Recipes

15-Minute Vegan Apple Summer Salad

This high-protein apple and lentil salad is vibrant and filling

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2 Minutes Read

vegan apple summer salad with pomegranate, lentils, and mint Eat this sweet and savory salad all through the warm season - Media Credit: JAZZ Apple
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This vegan apple summer salad is a quick, high-fiber lunch you can put together in about 15 minutes. It uses cooked Puy lentils as the base, which bring plant protein and help make the salad more filling. Crisp apple pieces add texture, while pomegranate seeds and fresh herbs keep everything light and fresh. It’s simple to assemble and works well when you want something that doesn’t require cooking.

The dressing comes together just as easily. Apple juice from the fresh fruit blends with olive oil and apple cider vinegar to create a sharp, slightly sweet finish. Spring onions add a mild bite, while mint and parsley keep the flavor clean. Once everything is mixed, the lentils absorb the dressing and hold the flavor, so the salad doesn’t feel flat or dry.

Read more: Roasted Chickpea And Tofu Salad

You can eat this vegan apple summer salad straight away or keep it for later in the day. It works for lunch, light dinners, or sharing. The ingredients hold up well, which makes it useful for making ahead and eating more than once.

Whip up your apple summer salad

This vegan apple summer salad is a quick, high-protein and high-fiber meal with lentils, fresh fruit, and herbs, ready in minutes and easy to enjoy anytime.
vegan apple summer salad with pomegranate, lentils, and mint
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Duration15 minutes
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 200 g/7oz cooked Puy lentils
  • 2 JAZZ™ apples 1 ½ diced into small cubes, the remaining ½ and the core juiced for the dressing
  • 50 g/2oz pomegranate seeds
  • 2 spring onions trimmed and sliced into thin discs
  • A handful of fresh mint and fresh parsley
For the dressing
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 tsp sugar

Instructions

  • Mix all the dressing ingredients together and set aside.
  • Put all the salad ingredients into a bowl, toss gently to combine and then pour over the dressing and toss lightly to coat before serving.

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Tagged

apple

high protein

lentil

recipes

vegan recipes

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