This roasted tofu and chickpea salad works when you want something filling but simple. It suits lunch or an easy dinner and makes for good meal prep. The dish centers on crisp tofu and chickpeas with fresh greens and a tahini dressing. It stays fully vegan and high in protein, so it holds up as a main rather than a side. Make it once, and it easily becomes part of a weekly routine.

The tofu and chickpeas are roasted with smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic until golden. They land warm against salad leaves, tomatoes, and avocado. The tahini dressing stays sharp and lightly sweet with lemon and maple syrup. Nutritional yeast and hemp seeds finish the bowl and push the protein higher. Every bite mixes crunch, creaminess, and warmth without relying on heavy sauces.

Read more: Bulgur Salad With Peppers, Chickpeas, and Pistachios

This recipe comes from Jeffrey Boadi’s new cookbook, Plant Fuel. Serve it straight after roasting or let it cool slightly. This recipe gives you two days of meal prepping if you keep the dressing separate for the best texture before serving again.

Whip up your roasted chickpea and tofu salad

Try this roasted tofu and chickpea salad for a high-protein vegan meal that works for lunch or dinner. Crispy tofu and chickpeas pair with fresh greens and a lemony tahini dressing for a simple, nutritious bowl. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 300 g extra-firm tofu

165 g canned chickpeas rinsed

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ground cumin

100 g mixed salad greens

150 g cherry tomatoes halved

1 medium avocado 150g, cubed

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp shelled hemp seeds For the dressing: 2 tbsp tahini

1 lemon juiced

1 tsp maple syrup

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chilled water to thin out as needed

Sea salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Wrap the tofu in a paper towel and squeeze it in your hands to remove any excess moisture, then cut it into cubes.

Combine the tofu and chickpeas with the olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder and cumin in a medium mixing bowl. Toss until evenly coated.

Spread the tofu and chickpeas evenly on the lined baking tray. Bake for 25 minutes, flipping halfway through for even crispiness.

Meanwhile, prepare the dressing. Whisk together tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, garlic powder and water until smooth in a small bowl. Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Combine the mixed salad greens, tomatoes and avocado in a large salad bowl.

Top with the roasted tofu and chickpeas, then sprinkle with nutritional yeast.

Drizzle with the lemon-tahini dressing and toss to coat. Add the hemp seeds and serve immediately.

Extract taken from Plant Fuel by Jeffrey Boadi (Bloomsbury, £22 Hardback) Photography © Clare Winfield

Read more: Vegan And High-Protein Chili