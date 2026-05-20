15-Minute Herby Olive Butter Bean And Lentil Salad

This herby olive butter bean and lentil salad comes together in about fifteen minutes and uses simple pantry ingredients. Butter beans and lentils provide plant protein and fiber, which help make the salad filling enough for lunch or a light dinner. With seven plant points, it also supports a varied way of eating. You don’t need much prep, so it works well when you want something quick that still feels complete.

The ingredients bring contrast without extra effort. Olives and artichokes add bite, while fresh parsley and mint keep the flavor fresh. The quick-pickled red onion adds sharpness and lifts the whole dish. A warm dressing with olive oil, za’atar, garlic, and lemon coats everything evenly and ties the flavors together. Each part keeps its texture, so the salad stays structured once mixed.

Read more: Herby Edamame And Sun-Dried Tomato Sandwich

You can serve this herby olive butter bean and lentil salad straight away or store it for later in the day. It holds well in the fridge and keeps its texture over a few days, which makes it useful for meal prep. You can portion it out for lunches, share it as a side, or eat it as a main. It’s easy to return to without needing to reheat or adjust anything.

This recipe was republished with permission from Mr Organic.

Prepping the herby olive butter bean and lentil salad

These herby olive butter bean and lentil salad portions offer a high-protein, high-fiber vegan option that works for quick meals, sharing, and meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar with the mother

1 tin butter beans

1 jar lentils

1 red onion peeled

Pinch sea salt

75 g jarred artichoke hearts drained

150 g olives pitted

Large handful fresh parsley

Large handful fresh mint For the dressing 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp za’atar

1 clove garlic minced

1 tsp sumac

Juice of ½ lemon

Pinch sea salt Instructions Make a quick pickle by thinly slicing the red onion and adding it to a bowl with the apple cider vinegar and a pinch of sea salt. Mix well, then set aside.

Roughly chop the artichokes and olives, leaving some whole for texture. Finely chop the parsley, including the stalks. Strip the mint leaves and roughly chop them. Add everything to the bowl with the onions.

Drain the butter beans and lentils, then add them to the bowl.

Warm the olive oil in a small pan. Add the za’atar and heat until fragrant. Stir in the garlic and cook briefly, then remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Once cooled, combine the oil with the sumac, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt in a jar. Seal and shake well.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat evenly.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

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