10 Quick Vegan Summer Lunch Ideas

Summer is here, and with warmer weather comes the need for fresh lunch ideas that don’t take ages to make. These quick vegan summer lunch ideas include everything from sandwiches and salads to noodles, pasta, and protein-packed bean dishes, helping keep lunches interesting as the season gets underway.

Summer lunches often call for meals that feel fresh without leaving you hungry an hour later. Ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, herbs, vegetables, pasta, and beans bring variety while keeping things simple. Many of these recipes also come together quickly, making them useful for busy workdays, meal prep, or slower afternoons at home.

Read more: 11 Vegan Summer Lunches

Whether you’re looking for something crisp and refreshing or a more substantial midday meal, these quick vegan summer lunch ideas offer plenty of inspiration for summer cooking. With a mix of flavors and textures, there’s something here for every kind of lunch mood.

Vegan apple summer salad

JAZZ Apple Eat this sweet and savory salad all through the warm season

Start off summer with this high-protein vegan apple salad. Puy lentils, crisp apple, herbs, and pomegranate seeds come together in about 15 minutes for a fresh lunch that still feels filling. A simple apple dressing ties everything together without adding extra effort.

Find the recipe here.

Epic veggie sandwich

Nassima Rothacker For a flavor-packed lunch, make this epic veggie sandwich

The next recipe comes from Bettina Campolucci Bordi and is an epic veggie sandwich. Layered with colorful vegetables and a creamy beetroot hummus, this lunch keeps things simple while bringing plenty of texture. Add pumpkin seed pesto for extra flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Herby olive butter bean and lentil salad

Mr Organic This high-protein, high-fiber salad is ready in 15 minutes or less

In just 15 minutes, you can whip up this herby olive butter bean and lentil salad for a filling lunch. Butter beans, lentils, olives, herbs, and artichokes create a protein-packed lunch that holds up well for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Soba with miso pecan butter

Gabriel Cabrera Cucumbers add a refreshing crunch to this noodle dish

This soba noodle recipe with miso pecan butter by Desiree Nielsen is another great option. Chewy soba noodles get coated in a creamy, savory pecan butter sauce with miso, while cucumber and green onion add freshness for an easy lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan tunacado

BOSH! This sandwich features vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

For a vegan version of the tunacado, make this sandwich by BOSH!. Plant-based tuna, pesto, avocado, tomato, and a creamy mayo filling turn toasted panini bread into a satisfying lunch inspired by the popular sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Lentil Dishes To Make In Summer

Wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta

Natlicious Food Make ahead the wild garlic and edamame pesto mentioned for an easy pasta sauce

Pesto is a kitchen favorite at any time of year, and this pesto pasta by Natlicious Food uses a wild garlic and edamame pesto for a vibrant lunch. Edamame and hemp seeds increase the protein, while cherry tomatoes bring freshness to this easy pasta dish.

Find the recipe here.

Herby chickpea salad

Sarah Nevins This simple salad pairs well with potatoes, wraps, and even vegan meats

Next up is this simple, high-protein chickpea salad from Sarah Nevins. Chickpeas, cucumber, herbs, lemon, and red pepper create a quick lunch packed with texture and flavor. Let it marinate for extra depth or enjoy it straight away.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

From Fitgreenmind comes this mashed chickpea sandwich. Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, vegan feta, and a chunky chickpea filling turn this quick lunch into something substantial enough to keep you full through the afternoon.

Find the recipe here.

Pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon

Nisha Vora This vegan salad will get your mouthwatering with its crisp flavors

Make this hearty pearl couscous and chickpea salad from Nisha Vora next. Preserved lemon, fresh herbs, pistachios, dried apricots, and chickpeas bring bright flavor and texture to this quick lunch that works warm or cold.

Find the recipe here.

Pesto butter beans on toast

Natlicious Food This nut-free, gluten-free pesto butter beans recipe is easy to make

Finally, end off with Natlicious Food’s pesto butter beans on toast for a satisfying lunch. Butter beans simmer with pesto, herbs, and nutritional yeast before piling onto toast or pitta for an easy meal with plenty of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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