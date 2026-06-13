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Lunch Vegan Recipes

10 Quick Vegan Summer Lunch Ideas

Start summer off with these speedy vegan lunches

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6 Minutes Read

pesto butter beans with leeks, onions, nutritional yeast ,etc for quick vegan summer lunch ideas These recipes all take around 15 minutes to make - Media Credit: Natlicious Food

Summer is here, and with warmer weather comes the need for fresh lunch ideas that don’t take ages to make. These quick vegan summer lunch ideas include everything from sandwiches and salads to noodles, pasta, and protein-packed bean dishes, helping keep lunches interesting as the season gets underway.

Summer lunches often call for meals that feel fresh without leaving you hungry an hour later. Ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, herbs, vegetables, pasta, and beans bring variety while keeping things simple. Many of these recipes also come together quickly, making them useful for busy workdays, meal prep, or slower afternoons at home.

Read more: 11 Vegan Summer Lunches

Whether you’re looking for something crisp and refreshing or a more substantial midday meal, these quick vegan summer lunch ideas offer plenty of inspiration for summer cooking. With a mix of flavors and textures, there’s something here for every kind of lunch mood.

Vegan apple summer salad

vegan apple summer salad with pomegranate, lentils, and mint for quick vegan summer lunch ideas
JAZZ Apple Eat this sweet and savory salad all through the warm season

Start off summer with this high-protein vegan apple salad. Puy lentils, crisp apple, herbs, and pomegranate seeds come together in about 15 minutes for a fresh lunch that still feels filling. A simple apple dressing ties everything together without adding extra effort.

Find the recipe here.

Epic veggie sandwich

an epic veggie sandwich with red onion, tomato, yellow bell pepper, and more
Nassima Rothacker For a flavor-packed lunch, make this epic veggie sandwich

The next recipe comes from Bettina Campolucci Bordi and is an epic veggie sandwich. Layered with colorful vegetables and a creamy beetroot hummus, this lunch keeps things simple while bringing plenty of texture. Add pumpkin seed pesto for extra flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Herby olive butter bean and lentil salad

herby olive butter bean and lentil salad with pickled onion and za'atar for quick vegan summer lunch ideas
Mr Organic This high-protein, high-fiber salad is ready in 15 minutes or less

In just 15 minutes, you can whip up this herby olive butter bean and lentil salad for a filling lunch. Butter beans, lentils, olives, herbs, and artichokes create a protein-packed lunch that holds up well for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Soba with miso pecan butter

a bowl of soba noodles with cucumber and a miso pecan butter
Gabriel Cabrera Cucumbers add a refreshing crunch to this noodle dish

This soba noodle recipe with miso pecan butter by Desiree Nielsen is another great option. Chewy soba noodles get coated in a creamy, savory pecan butter sauce with miso, while cucumber and green onion add freshness for an easy lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan tunacado

A vegan version of the Joe and the Juice Tunacado sandwich
BOSH! This sandwich features vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

For a vegan version of the tunacado, make this sandwich by BOSH!. Plant-based tuna, pesto, avocado, tomato, and a creamy mayo filling turn toasted panini bread into a satisfying lunch inspired by the popular sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Lentil Dishes To Make In Summer

Wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta

wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta with cherry tomatoes and hemp hearts for quick vegan summer lunch ideas
Natlicious Food Make ahead the wild garlic and edamame pesto mentioned for an easy pasta sauce

Pesto is a kitchen favorite at any time of year, and this pesto pasta by Natlicious Food uses a wild garlic and edamame pesto for a vibrant lunch. Edamame and hemp seeds increase the protein, while cherry tomatoes bring freshness to this easy pasta dish.

Find the recipe here.

Herby chickpea salad

a herby chickpea salad with bell pepper, cucumber, garlic, lemon, and olive oil
Sarah Nevins This simple salad pairs well with potatoes, wraps, and even vegan meats

Next up is this simple, high-protein chickpea salad from Sarah Nevins. Chickpeas, cucumber, herbs, lemon, and red pepper create a quick lunch packed with texture and flavor. Let it marinate for extra depth or enjoy it straight away.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

vegan chickpea sandwich plant-based pita sandwich with tomato and onion
FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

From Fitgreenmind comes this mashed chickpea sandwich. Sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, vegan feta, and a chunky chickpea filling turn this quick lunch into something substantial enough to keep you full through the afternoon.

Find the recipe here.

Pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon

a picture of a pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon, pepper, and other ingredients
Nisha Vora This vegan salad will get your mouthwatering with its crisp flavors

Make this hearty pearl couscous and chickpea salad from Nisha Vora next. Preserved lemon, fresh herbs, pistachios, dried apricots, and chickpeas bring bright flavor and texture to this quick lunch that works warm or cold.

Find the recipe here.

Pesto butter beans on toast

vegan pesto butter beans with leeks, onions, nutritional yeast ,etc
Natlicious Food This nut-free, gluten-free pesto butter beans recipe is easy to make

Finally, end off with Natlicious Food’s pesto butter beans on toast for a satisfying lunch. Butter beans simmer with pesto, herbs, and nutritional yeast before piling onto toast or pitta for an easy meal with plenty of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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high protein

lunch

recipes

summer

vegan recipes

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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