How To Make These Flavorful Pesto Butter Beans

This pesto butter beans recipe from Natlicious Food makes a quick plant-based lunch built around creamy butter beans and fresh herbs. Instead of the classic tomato version, this dish uses pesto to give the beans a greener, herb-forward flavor. Butter beans provide protein and fiber, while onion, leek, and garlic add depth. The ingredients cook together in one pan, making the dish simple and practical for a midday meal.

The pesto forms the base of the sauce and coats the beans as they heat. A splash of plant milk loosens the mixture and helps it turn creamy. Nutritional yeast adds a savory layer that works well with the herbs. Dried oregano, parsley, and chilli flakes bring extra aroma. Lemon zest and juice cut through the richness and brighten the whole pan.

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Serve these pesto butter beans over toasted bread or warm pitta. Spread hummus underneath and top with the beans, olive oil, and pickled onions. The result is a filling lunch with strong herb flavor and good plant protein.

Pesto butter beans method

Try these pesto butter beans for a quick plant-based lunch. Creamy beans, pesto, herbs, and lemon create a simple dish that works well over toasted bread with hummus and pickled onions. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 onion

1 leek

2 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

600 g butter beans/lima beans already boiled

60 g pesto

2 tablespoons unsweetened plant milk I used soy

4 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

A pinch of chili flakes

140 ml water

½ lemon zest and juice Serve with: Bread of choice

Hummus

Pickled onions Instructions Chop the onion and leek and grate the garlic.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the olive oil, onion and leek along with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent.

Add the grated garlic and sauté for a minute, before you add the beans.

Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper, the pesto and give it a good stir.

Add the milk, along with the nutritional yeast and all the spices and herbs, stir it again and start adding the water bit by bit.

Finish with some lemon zest and juice.

Toast your bread, I used pitta, add a generous spread of hummus on top, then add some of the pesto beans on top, a drizzle of olive oil and some pickled red onions.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

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