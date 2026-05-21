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Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Flavorful Pesto Butter Beans

Tasty butter beans with pesto, leek, and onion work perfectly on toast or pitta

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2 Minutes Read

vegan pesto butter beans with leeks, onions, nutritional yeast ,etc This nut-free, gluten-free pesto butter beans recipe is easy to make - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This pesto butter beans recipe from Natlicious Food makes a quick plant-based lunch built around creamy butter beans and fresh herbs. Instead of the classic tomato version, this dish uses pesto to give the beans a greener, herb-forward flavor. Butter beans provide protein and fiber, while onion, leek, and garlic add depth. The ingredients cook together in one pan, making the dish simple and practical for a midday meal.

The pesto forms the base of the sauce and coats the beans as they heat. A splash of plant milk loosens the mixture and helps it turn creamy. Nutritional yeast adds a savory layer that works well with the herbs. Dried oregano, parsley, and chilli flakes bring extra aroma. Lemon zest and juice cut through the richness and brighten the whole pan.

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Serve these pesto butter beans over toasted bread or warm pitta. Spread hummus underneath and top with the beans, olive oil, and pickled onions. The result is a filling lunch with strong herb flavor and good plant protein.

Pesto butter beans method

Try these pesto butter beans for a quick plant-based lunch. Creamy beans, pesto, herbs, and lemon create a simple dish that works well over toasted bread with hummus and pickled onions.
vegan pesto butter beans with leeks, onions, nutritional yeast ,etc
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Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 1 leek
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 600 g butter beans/lima beans already boiled
  • 60 g pesto
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened plant milk I used soy
  • 4 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • A pinch of chili flakes
  • 140 ml water
  • ½ lemon zest and juice
Serve with:
  • Bread of choice
  • Hummus
  • Pickled onions

Instructions

  • Chop the onion and leek and grate the garlic.
  • In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the olive oil, onion and leek along with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent.
  • Add the grated garlic and sauté for a minute, before you add the beans.
  • Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper, the pesto and give it a good stir.
  • Add the milk, along with the nutritional yeast and all the spices and herbs, stir it again and start adding the water bit by bit.
  • Finish with some lemon zest and juice.
  • Toast your bread, I used pitta, add a generous spread of hummus on top, then add some of the pesto beans on top, a drizzle of olive oil and some pickled red onions.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

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Tagged

butter beans

high protein

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vegan recipes

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

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