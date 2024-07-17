9 Recipes To Make In A Heatwave

When a heatwave strikes, staying cool and refreshed becomes a top priority. What better way to beat the heat than with delicious, light vegan meals that keep you energized and hydrated? These nine recipes to make in a heatwave are perfect for those sweltering summer days when you need something quick and easy to prepare.

The blazing summer sun calls for meals that are light and quick to make. You’ll want to avoid heavy, hot dishes that can weigh you down and instead opt for fresh options that can help you stay cool and energized throughout the day.

When planning meals during a heatwave, it’s best to focus on recipes that require minimal cooking. Cold noodle bowls and simple sandwiches can be lifesavers, offering a delicious and cooling effect without the need for prolonged stove time. Staying cool in the kitchen and enjoying light meals can make all the difference in surviving a scorching summer’s day.

9 heatwave recipes

The following plant-based recipes showcase ideal dishes for hot weather, emphasizing light, hydrating, and easy-to-prepare meals that will help you stay cool and refreshed during a heatwave.

Vegan bean, orzo, and pesto salad

Plant Baes This is a great recipe to store in the fridge and eat throughout the week

What better way to start a list of recipes to make in a heatwave than with a vegan pasta salad you can meal prep with? This vegan bean, orzo, and pesto salad by Plant Baes is vibrant and a great source of plant protein with its inclusion of butter beans and vegan feta. It takes only 20 minutes to make, and most of the work is done on the chopping board and in the blender. While you do have to boil your orzo, that takes so little time you won’t break a sweat.



Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Sandwiches are a quick and easy way to get protein in during a scorching heatwave

Kiki Nelson’s apple and chickpea sandwich will keep your protein goals up while keeping you refreshed. There’s nothing quite like the crisp crunch of apple and the fresh taste of sprouts to make a hot day a bit easier. Sandwiches are the go-to for quick and easy lunches, and this one is no different. In fact, it’s better than most. You can keep your chickpea mash in the fridge for a few days, making this recipe extra convenient when the heat has you feeling sluggish.



Caesar pasta salad

Rebecca Hincke These pasta salads are perfect for picnics, lunches, BBQs, and more

This vegan Caesar pasta salad is light and refreshing and uses the classic flavors of a traditional Caesar salad to create a tangy and enjoyable meal perfect for hot nights. This recipe comes from Rebecca Hincke and uses all the best vegan tricks to make this plant-based pasta salad. With a creamy cashew dressing, crunchy garlic croutons, tofu bacon crumbles, almond Parmesan, and a simple salad base of pasta and lettuce, this salad is a straightforward crowd-pleaser.



Sesame ginger cold noodle bowl

Kiki Nelson Give this summer sesame ginger cold noodle bowl a go, it’s made with Soba and is finished in 20 minutes

Soba, which is widely eaten in summer in Japan, is the star of this cold noodle bowl. These high fiber buckwheat noodles are nutritious, rich in plant protein, and have a wonderful texture. Kiki Nelson lets them shine in her sesame ginger cold noodle bowl recipe. The cold noodle sauce is made with ginger paste, soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and more tasty flavors. The veggies, sliced zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini included in this dish add a nice bit of green crunchiness and much-needed nutrition for sweltering summer days. This recipe features in the book Plantifully Simple.



Spicy courgette kebabs with apricot salsa

BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is made for summer BBQs

Another delish zucchini recipe comes in the form of spicy courgette kebabs by BOSH!. These skewers are easy to make and great for weekend BBQs. Marinated in smoky harissa paste and grilled (wherever you fancy), these courgette kebabs can be pulled off in just 25 minutes. Serve them with zingy lemon vegan yogurt and a sweet apricot salsa for maximum flavor. And while you’re at it, feel free to serve with flatbreads for a more filling meal.



Vegan peach pasta

Munchmeals by Janet This easy summer salad takes little effort and is super refreshing

The next recipe on this list is a refreshing yet nutritious pasta salad that marries sweet and savory. Munchmeals by Janet brings you this vegan peach pasta salad that can be made in 30 minutes. You won’t be at the stove long just to cook up your pasta and crisp up your chickpeas. The rest of your prep involves the chopping board and mixing salad dressing. Thanks to how speedy it is to execute, you’ll want to make this recipe over and over during the summer.



Homemade vegan fudgesicles

Dreena Burton These fudgesicles are totally dairy-free and are a tasty summer treat

Vegan fudge pops had to be added to this list. Ice cream is a valuable commodity during a heatwave, so why not have a recipe handy that will keep you supplied with fudgesicles until summer ends? This homemade vegan fudgesicle recipe comes from Dreena Burton and is super easy to make. The base ingredients are super simple: nut butter, cocoa powder, plant milk, and frozen banana slices. Whip out your blender, add your ingredients, and you’ll have a perfect fudge pop mixture ready for your molds.



Vegan halloumi salad

Lizzie Mayson Have this punchy vegan halloumi salad at the ready when heatwaves make cooking a chore.

Great for lunch or dinner, this vegan halloumi salad from BOSH! is great to add to your list of heatwave recipes. The recipe is easy to pull off. All you need to do is put your ingredients (pearl barley, peppers, cherry tomatoes, etc) in a saucepan to quickly cook while you bake your slices of marinated tofu to create your ‘halloumi.’ This protein-rich recipe is great when you still want something hearty but don’t want to stand by the stove all day.



No-churn vegan chocolate ice cream

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This no-churn vegan chocolate ice cream is incredibly easy to make and great for group occasions

The final recipe on this list is a must-try this summer. A no-churn vegan chocolate ice cream that is made in only 10 minutes! Minus the six hours needed to freeze the ice cream, this recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is great for making a big batch of vegan ice cream for when a heatwave strikes. The only ingredients needed for this recipe are cocoa, vegan condensed milk and cream, vegan chocolate, and salt and vanilla. After putting the base together, you can also add more chunks of chocolate or even vegan brownie pieces for an extra chocolatey sweet treat.



