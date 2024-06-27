These Spicy Courgette Kebabs With Mango Salsa Are Perfect For BBQs

If you needed even more evidence that BBQs absolutely don’t need meat, then try out these spicy harissa courgette kebabs with lemon yogurt and mango salsa.

The recipe comes from BOSH!, and it features a wide range of flavorful ingredients. Courgettes, also known as zucchinis, have become popular fixtures at barbecues due to their versatility and ease of cooking. They can be sliced and grilled quickly, taking on a char and smoky flavor. Courgettes hold up well on the grill, retaining their texture without becoming too mushy. Their mild taste and ability to absorb flavors make them an ideal pairing with bolder barbecue sauces and seasonings.

Courgettes are high in essential nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, and manganese. They also contain a good amount of fiber, which promotes digestive health. Their high water content helps hydrate the body, making courgettes a nourishing choice for a healthy, balanced meal, especially when enjoyed fresh from the grill.

Spicy courgette kebabs

Marinated in a spicy, smoky harissa paste with a touch of cumin and chilli flakes, these courgette kebabs will fire up any gathering. Grill them up outside or indoors if it starts to rain (we do live in England after all) and serve them with our zingy lemon yogurt and a sweet, tangy apricot salsa. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 3 courgettes

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp harissa paste

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp ground cumin For the yogurt 200 g plant-based yogurt

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon

½ tsp sumac For the apricot salsa 150 g dried apricots

1 small red onion

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

20 g parsley Instructions Prep the kebabs Slice the courgettes into 1cm rounds.

Place in a large bowl with the olive oil, harissa, paprika, chilli, and cumin.

Toss to coat and thread onto the skewers. Make the salsa Roughly chop the apricots and parsley and place in a bowl.

Peel and thinly slice the red onion.

Add the olive oil and red wine vinegar, and mix to coat. Make the yogurt Place the yoghurt in a bowl with the extra virgin olive oil, zest, and juice from half a lemon, and sumac.

Mix to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the Kebabs Place the courgette kebabs on the grill until charred, then turn over and cook the other side. Assemble and serve Warm the flatbreads.

Spread the yoghurt on the flatbreads.

Top with the kebabs and spoon over the salsa to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!.

