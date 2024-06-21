Refreshing, light, and made in under 20 minutes, this sesame ginger cold noodle bowl is low fuss and flavorful. Made with sesame oil, ginger, soy sauce, and chili, this recipe is just right for a summer lunch. This dish comes from Kiki Nelson’s cookbook Plantifully Simple and is a testament to easy yet tasty vegan dishes.

Tired of salads and sandwiches at lunchtime? Explore cold noodles, specifically, Japanese soba noodles. These dual-purpose noodles were made with the intention to be served during Japan’s sweltering summers and its snowy winters.

They have been enjoyed for centuries and are made primarily from buckwheat flour. Soba boasts a slightly nutty flavor and hearty texture. You’ll often find them served in a variety of dishes, from hot broths to chilled salads. Their versatility and unique taste make them a staple in Japanese cuisine.

For a vegan lunch, soba noodles are an excellent choice. They are rich in plant protein, making them a nutritious option. Buckwheat is also high in fiber and essential minerals like magnesium and manganese. These qualities help keep you full and energized throughout the day. Plus, soba noodles cook quickly, which means you can whip up a delicious, satisfying meal in no time.

Sesame ginger cold noodle bowl

Made with fiber-rich soba noodles, sliced zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini, this cold noodle bowl is nutrient dense and complemented with a tangy, sweet, and spicy Asian-style dressing. This dish makes one perfect serving and is easy to duplicate. Store it for up to three days in the fridge and consider it quick and easy meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients One 78 gram bundle of soba noodles

1 small zucchini sliced into halfmoons or matchsticks

5 asparagus spears about a half bundle, ends trimmed and chopped into bite-size pieces

1 cup broccolini

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp maple syrup

½ tsp toasted sesame oil

½ tsp minced garlic

Chili flakes optional Instructions Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add the noodles and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Transfer to a colander, rinse with cold water, and set aside.

Meanwhile, add two inches of water to another medium pot and add a basket steamer.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat and add the zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini.

Cover and steam until all the vegetables are bright green and tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger paste, maple syrup, toasted sesame oil, and garlic until well combined.

In a serving bowl, combine the soba noodles and the vegetables. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the chili flakes, if desired, and serve.

Excerpted from PLANTIFULLY SIMPLE: 100 Plant-Based Recipes and Meal Plans for Health and Weight-Loss. Copyright @ 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

