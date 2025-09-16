X
10 Homemade Dressings, Sauces, And Condiments

Use these 10 homemade recipes to add extra flavor to salads, pastas, and bowls

Caesar salad dressing for homemade dressings, sauces, and condiments Making your own sauces and condiments at home gives you plenty of room to get creative and tailor flavors to your taste - Media Credit: Amber Asakura

Homemade dressings, sauces, and condiments are simple upgrades that make every meal taste better. This collection of 10 recipes shows how easy it is to mix up your own versions at home. They’re all vegan and plant-based, but they’re made for everyone to enjoy – whether you’re tossing a salad, dipping fresh bread, or finishing a hearty dinner.

Making these staples yourself gives you control over the flavor, texture, and ingredients. It also means you can skip the preservatives and hidden oils often found in store-bought versions and get fresh, wholesome results instead. A spoonful of the right sauce can bring new life to leftovers, while a quick homemade dressing can turn basic greens into something crave-worthy.

From creamy to tangy to spicy, these sauce and dressing recipes cater to every taste. Once you start making your own, you’ll see how easy it is to adjust them to your preference.

Oil-free lemon tahini dressing

A pot of lemon tahini dressing made to a plant-based recipe
Amber Asakura This vegan dressing recipe is tasty and versatile

The first of the homemade dressings on this list is this oil-free lemon tahini dressing by Clean Food Dirty Girl. It blends tahini with lemon juice, garlic, and dates for a creamy, tangy flavor. Quick to make, it works on salads, bowls, wraps, and more, adding richness without oil.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan no-fish sauce

no-fish sauce with soy sauce, nori seaweed, and salt or with additions like miso, garlic, and mushroom
Myles New Photography Adding mushroom, miso, garlic, and vinegar to this no-fish sauce adds depth of flavor

Next, make your own vegan no-fish sauce for Asian dishes. This recipe comes from Tomaso Mannu and uses seaweed, soy sauce, and other plant-based ingredients to mimic the salty depth of fish sauce. It’s quick to prepare, keeps well, and works perfectly in curries, soups, stir-fries, and marinades.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free brandy peppercorn sauce

A vegan and dairy-free brandy peppercorn sauce
Romina Callwitz This peppercorn sauce doesn’t use any animal ingredients

This dairy-free brandy peppercorn sauce by Romy London is smooth, creamy, and spiced with just the right amount of heat. Made with vegan butter, cream, and brandy, it turns any plant-based steak, roast, or veggie dish into something special.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Worcester sauce

vegan Worcester sauce with molasses, vinegar, and soy sauce or tamari
Myles New Photography Try this vegan take on Worcestershire sauce

Tomaso Mannu’s Worcester sauce omits anchovies to make a vegan version of the popular English condiment. This recipe blends tamarind, molasses, vinegar, and spices into a tangy, smoky sauce that’s unique and versatile. Use it to season stews, drizzle over veggies, or add depth to plant-based proteins.

Find the recipe here.

Orange sesame dressing

A tub of oil-free orange sesame dressing made with a vegan recipe for homemade dressings, sauces, and condiments
Amber Asakura Homemade dressings can upgrade any salad

Clean Food Dirty Girl’s oil-free orange and sesame dressing is quick and easy to make. This vibrant blend uses fresh orange juice, creamy cashews, sesame seeds, and a hint of garlic for a bright, nutty flavor. It’s delicious on greens, grains, or wraps.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade chili crisp oil

crispy chili oil with soy sauce, rice vinegar, salt, and sugar for homemade dressings, sauces, and condiments
Myles New Photography This crispy chili oil is a versatile condiment that works well with Asian dishes

Another Tomaso Mannu recipe to try is this homemade chili oil. Made with dried red chilies, garlic, and shallots fried until golden, it’s finished with soy sauce, rice vinegar, and optional sesame seeds. The result is a punchy, crunchy condiment that instantly adds spice and depth to noodles, rice, or stir-fries.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free Marinara sauce

A bowl of oil-free marinara made to a vegan recipe
Amber Asakura Marinara is a naturally plant-based sauce

Molly Patrick’s oil-free marinara is a great recipe to have on hand when making pasta, lasagna, or bakes. This tomato-based sauce keeps things simple with just eight wholesome ingredients, including fresh tomatoes, basil, oregano, and garlic. It simmers into a rich, full-bodied sauce that works for pasta, soups, or as a dipping side.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mayo

a picture of vegan oil-free mayo made from cashew nuts and seasonings for homemade dressings, sauces, and condiments
Amber Asakura Make this oil-free vegan mayo your new favorite condiment

An oil-free vegan mayo also by Clean Food Dirty Girl is a great addition to your homemade condiments, especially if you enjoy cashew spreads. Blended cashews, tahini, lemon, and seasonings create a smooth, creamy spread that works for sandwiches, wraps, or dipping, and it keeps well all week.

Find the recipe here.

Cashew nacho cheese three ways

a picture of three jars of vegan cashew nacho cheese in three flavors
Gracias Madre This cashew nacho cheese is excellent with tortillas, salsa, and guacamole

From the Gracias Madre kitchen comes this cashew nacho cheese recipe that you can flavor as you prefer. Blended cashews and pumpkin seeds form a silky base, while lemon, garlic, jalapeño, and chipotle add zest and smokiness. It’s creamy, customizable, and ideal for dipping, drizzling, or spreading.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar salad dressing

A vegan caesar salad dressing made to a dairy-free recipe
Amber Asakura Up your salad game with this vegan Caesar salad dressing

Finally, make Molly Patrick’s Caesar salad dressing. It’s oil-free, vegan, and super creamy. This dairy-free recipe uses blended cashews to create a silky base, with Dijon mustard, nutritional yeast, garlic, and a splash of lemon for brightness. Perfect for tossing with crisp romaine, crunchy croutons, or roasted veggies for a flavorful homemade upgrade.

Find the recipe here.

