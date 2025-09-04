Make Your Own Vegan Worcester Sauce

This vegan Worcester sauce recipe is Tomaso Mannu’s take on the famous condiment, as featured in his cookbook The Mindful Kitchen Map.

Worcester sauce, also called Worcestershire sauce, is a sharp, tangy seasoning created in 19th-century England. Where traditional versions include anchovies, this recipe combines tamarind, molasses, and spices to capture the same depth of flavor.

The resulting plant-based sauce is robust, tangy, and slightly smoky. It pairs well with vegan burgers, grilled vegetables, or even roasted potatoes. You can drizzle it over grain bowls, stir it into stews, or use it as a marinade for tofu and seitan.

This version keeps the complex flavor profile of traditional Worcester sauce while using only wholesome, vegan ingredients. It is easy to make in one pot, with the cooking time mostly spent blending spices and simmering until smooth. The result is a versatile condiment that lifts everyday meals. Keep a jar in the fridge and reach for it whenever you want to add tang, sweetness, or depth to your cooking.

How to make vegan Worcester sauce

Sharp, tangy, and a little smoky, this vegan Worcester sauce brings all the flavor of the traditional version minus the anchovies. Splash it on burgers, drizzle over veggies, or stir into stews for instant depth. No ratings yet Ingredients 240 ml/8fl oz/ 1 cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free

2 tbsp molasses

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp tamarind paste

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper optional for heat Instructions In a saucepan, combine the apple cider vinegar, soy sauce or tamari, molasses, Dijon mustard, tamarind paste, garlic powder, onion powder, ground ginger, ground cloves, ground cinnamon, black pepper, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper (if using). Simmer Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Let it simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally to combine the flavors. Cool and Strain Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool completely. Strain through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to achieve a smooth sauce. Storage Transfer the sauce to a labeled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

