X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Make Your Own Vegan Worcester Sauce

Worcestershire sauce is a British classic - here's how to make your own vegan version

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan Worcester sauce with molasses, vinegar, and soy sauce or tamari Try this vegan take on Worcestershire sauce - Media Credit: Myles New Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan Worcester sauce recipe is Tomaso Mannu’s take on the famous condiment, as featured in his cookbook The Mindful Kitchen Map.

Worcester sauce, also called Worcestershire sauce, is a sharp, tangy seasoning created in 19th-century England. Where traditional versions include anchovies, this recipe combines tamarind, molasses, and spices to capture the same depth of flavor.

The resulting plant-based sauce is robust, tangy, and slightly smoky. It pairs well with vegan burgers, grilled vegetables, or even roasted potatoes. You can drizzle it over grain bowls, stir it into stews, or use it as a marinade for tofu and seitan.

Read more: How To Make This ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hummus

This version keeps the complex flavor profile of traditional Worcester sauce while using only wholesome, vegan ingredients. It is easy to make in one pot, with the cooking time mostly spent blending spices and simmering until smooth. The result is a versatile condiment that lifts everyday meals. Keep a jar in the fridge and reach for it whenever you want to add tang, sweetness, or depth to your cooking.

How to make vegan Worcester sauce

Sharp, tangy, and a little smoky, this vegan Worcester sauce brings all the flavor of the traditional version minus the anchovies. Splash it on burgers, drizzle over veggies, or stir into stews for instant depth.
vegan Worcester sauce with molasses, vinegar, and soy sauce or tamari
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 240 ml/8fl oz/ 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free
  • 2 tbsp molasses
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp tamarind paste
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground cloves
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ tsp smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper optional for heat

Instructions

  • In a saucepan, combine the apple cider vinegar, soy sauce or tamari, molasses, Dijon mustard, tamarind paste, garlic powder, onion powder, ground ginger, ground cloves, ground cinnamon, black pepper, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper (if using).

Simmer

  • Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Let it simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally to combine the flavors.

Cool and Strain

  • Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool completely. Strain through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to achieve a smooth sauce.

Storage

  • Transfer the sauce to a labeled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

Read more: Smoky Pulled Aubergine And Black Bean Loaded Fries

Tagged

kid friendly

recipes

sauce

uk

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Tomaso Mannu

Tomaso Mannu, known as The Mensch Chef, is a systems thinker disguised as a chef. Born in Sardinia, trained in Italy, Spain and London, now based in Thailand, he has worked with award-winning chefs like David Muñoz and now consults globally as a development chef. His work blends design thinking, food science, and plant-based sustainability to make home cooking more ethical, more intuitive, and more accessible—especially for neurodivergent people. “Mensch” is a Yiddish term meaning a person of integrity, honor, and empathy. That’s the standard behind every recipe—and every idea—in this book.

More by Tomaso Mannu

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active