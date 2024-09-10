How To Make This Oil-Free Marinara

Marinara sauce is an absolute classic, served on pasta and pizzas around the world. If you’re fed up with store-bought marinara and fancy making it as home, check out this oil-free marinara recipe.

Read more: 23 Comforting Vegan Pasta Recipes

Marinara is a classic Italian tomato-based sauce that traces its origins to the coastal regions of southern Italy, particularly Naples. Traditionally, marinara is a simple sauce made from tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs like basil or oregano. It’s widely believed that the sauce was created by sailors who relied on its simple ingredients that could be preserved for long voyages.

Marinara is naturally vegan because it uses no animal products in its traditional recipe. The base ingredients—tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onions, and herbs—are all plant-based.

Over time, marinara has become a beloved sauce around the world, thanks to its bold flavors and ease of preparation. Whether used as a pasta sauce, a base for soups, or as a dip for appetizers, marinara’s straightforward, plant-based ingredients make it a staple recipe for many people.

Read more: The Ultimate Pasta With Tomato Sauce Recipe

Oil-free marinara recipe

Looking to can the store-bought marinara sauce? It can feel impossible to find a whole-food plant-based marinara that actually tastes good and isn’t $9.99 a jar. But we have exactly what you’re looking for! Our Oil-Free Marinara Sauce contains no added sugar, has just eight ingredients, and each spoonful is packed with flavor. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 3 cups Ingredients ⅔ cup onion, diced (110 g)

2 cups canned diced tomatoes (including their juice) (510g)

2 cups tomatoes, diced (380 g / any variety)

1⅓ cup fresh basil, chopped (30 g)

1 cup tomato paste (225 g)

2⅔ tbsp garlic, minced (25 g)

1½ tsp dried oregano

1½ tsp salt Instructions Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add the onions.

Cook for 5 minutes until they brown, stirring intermittently. Add a splash of water if the onions begin to stick.

Add the canned tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, basil, tomato paste, garlic, oregano, and salt. Stir until all ingredients are combined.

Turn the heat down to low and cover with a lid at an angle. Simmer for one hour, stirring every 10-15 minutes so the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Taste for seasoning and serve.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Read more: 21 Comfort Food Recipes That Are All 100% Vegan