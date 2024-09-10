X
How To Make This Oil-Free Marinara

This marinara sauce is tasty, nutritious, and very quick to make

A bowl of oil-free marinara made to a vegan recipe Marinara is a naturally plant-based sauce - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
Marinara sauce is an absolute classic, served on pasta and pizzas around the world. If you’re fed up with store-bought marinara and fancy making it as home, check out this oil-free marinara recipe.

Marinara is a classic Italian tomato-based sauce that traces its origins to the coastal regions of southern Italy, particularly Naples. Traditionally, marinara is a simple sauce made from tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs like basil or oregano. It’s widely believed that the sauce was created by sailors who relied on its simple ingredients that could be preserved for long voyages.

Marinara is naturally vegan because it uses no animal products in its traditional recipe. The base ingredients—tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onions, and herbs—are all plant-based.

Over time, marinara has become a beloved sauce around the world, thanks to its bold flavors and ease of preparation. Whether used as a pasta sauce, a base for soups, or as a dip for appetizers, marinara’s straightforward, plant-based ingredients make it a staple recipe for many people.

Oil-free marinara recipe

Looking to can the store-bought marinara sauce? It can feel impossible to find a whole-food plant-based marinara that actually tastes good and isn’t $9.99 a jar. But we have exactly what you’re looking for! Our Oil-Free Marinara Sauce contains no added sugar, has just eight ingredients, and each spoonful is packed with flavor.
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings3 cups

Ingredients

  • cup onion, diced (110 g)
  • 2 cups canned diced tomatoes (including their juice) (510g)
  • 2 cups  tomatoes, diced (380 g / any variety)
  • 1⅓ cup fresh basil, chopped (30 g)
  • 1 cup tomato paste (225 g)
  • 2⅔ tbsp garlic, minced (25 g)
  • tsp dried oregano
  • tsp salt

Instructions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add the onions.
  • Cook for 5 minutes until they brown, stirring intermittently. Add a splash of water if the onions begin to stick.
  • Add the canned tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, basil, tomato paste, garlic, oregano, and salt. Stir until all ingredients are combined.
  • Turn the heat down to low and cover with a lid at an angle. Simmer for one hour, stirring every 10-15 minutes so the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Taste for seasoning and serve.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty GirlStart a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Plant Fueled Life, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

