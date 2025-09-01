Try This Vegan No-Fish Sauce

This no-fish sauce is a vegan alternative to traditional fish sauce, a staple ingredient in classic Southeast Asian cooking. Where traditional fish sauce gets its deep umami taste from fermented fish, this vegan version combines seaweed, soy sauce, and other plant-based ingredients to create a comparable savory profile. It brings richness and depth without dietary compromise.

By combining widely accessible ingredients, vegan no-fish sauce is quick and simple to make but still captures the salty, ocean-like notes of traditional fish sauce. This recipe from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu shows how easy it is to make the flavorful condiment at home. It even includes two different versions: one “no-fuss” version with just three ingredients, and another, more elaborate – but still straightforward – recipe for added depth of flavor.

This recipe works as a 1:1 replacement for fish sauce, which makes adapting traditional Southeast Asian recipes simple and stress-free. The flavor itself is strong, umami-rich, and versatile. You can use it in soups, stir-fries, curries, or marinades, and a single splash instantly enhances rice dishes, noodles, and salad dressings. This sauce keeps well in the fridge and is ready whenever you need to add depth to your cooking, proving that vegan condiments can be every bit as flavorful.

Whip up your vegan no-fish sauce

Salty, savory, and full of depth, this no-fish sauce gives every dish a boost of umami. A splash can transform simple noodles, brighten up fried rice, or make a curry taste like it’s been simmering for hours. No ratings yet Ingredients Quick No-Fuss Version 1 mug light soy sauce or tamari gluten-free soy sauce

1 sheet nori seaweed

½ tsp salt I-Have-People-to-Dinner Version 1 mug light soy sauce or tamari gluten-free soy sauce

1 sheet nori seaweed

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp dried shiitake mushroom powder

1 clove garlic minced

1 tsp molasses or brown sugar

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp miso paste optional for extra depth Instructions Quick No-Fuss Method Combine Ingredients In a blender, combine the light soy sauce or tamari, nori seaweed and salt. Blend Blend all the ingredients together for 30–50 seconds until the nori seaweed is finely processed. Strain Strain the mixture through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to remove any solids, ensuring a smooth sauce. Storage Transfer the vegan fish sauce to a labeled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks. I-Have-People-To-Dinner-Method Combine Ingredients In a blender, combine all the ingredients. Blend Blend all the ingredients together for 30–50 seconds until all the ingredients are finely processed. Strain Strain the mixture through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to remove any solids, ensuring a smooth sauce. Storage Transfer to a labelled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

