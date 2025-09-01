X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Try This Vegan No-Fish Sauce

Try this vegan alternative to a classic Southeast Asian sauce

By

2 Minutes Read

no-fish sauce with soy sauce, nori seaweed, and salt or with additions like miso, garlic, and mushroom Adding mushroom, miso, garlic, and vinegar to this no-fish sauce adds depth of flavor - Media Credit: Myles New Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This no-fish sauce is a vegan alternative to traditional fish sauce, a staple ingredient in classic Southeast Asian cooking. Where traditional fish sauce gets its deep umami taste from fermented fish, this vegan version combines seaweed, soy sauce, and other plant-based ingredients to create a comparable savory profile. It brings richness and depth without dietary compromise.

By combining widely accessible ingredients, vegan no-fish sauce is quick and simple to make but still captures the salty, ocean-like notes of traditional fish sauce. This recipe from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu shows how easy it is to make the flavorful condiment at home. It even includes two different versions: one “no-fuss” version with just three ingredients, and another, more elaborate – but still straightforward – recipe for added depth of flavor.

Read more: Spicy Tofu Nuggets With Tahini Ranch

This recipe works as a 1:1 replacement for fish sauce, which makes adapting traditional Southeast Asian recipes simple and stress-free. The flavor itself is strong, umami-rich, and versatile. You can use it in soups, stir-fries, curries, or marinades, and a single splash instantly enhances rice dishes, noodles, and salad dressings. This sauce keeps well in the fridge and is ready whenever you need to add depth to your cooking, proving that vegan condiments can be every bit as flavorful.

Whip up your vegan no-fish sauce

Salty, savory, and full of depth, this no-fish sauce gives every dish a boost of umami. A splash can transform simple noodles, brighten up fried rice, or make a curry taste like it’s been simmering for hours.
no-fish sauce with soy sauce, nori seaweed, and salt or with additions like miso, garlic, and mushroom
No ratings yet

Ingredients

Quick No-Fuss Version
  • 1 mug light soy sauce or tamari gluten-free soy sauce
  • 1 sheet nori seaweed
  • ½ tsp salt
I-Have-People-to-Dinner Version
  • 1 mug light soy sauce or tamari gluten-free soy sauce
  • 1 sheet nori seaweed
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp dried shiitake mushroom powder
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 tsp molasses or brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp miso paste optional for extra depth

Instructions

Quick No-Fuss Method

    Combine Ingredients

    • In a blender, combine the light soy sauce or tamari, nori seaweed and salt.

    Blend

    • Blend all the ingredients together for 30–50 seconds until the nori seaweed is finely processed.

    Strain

    • Strain the mixture through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to remove any solids, ensuring a smooth sauce.

    Storage

    • Transfer the vegan fish sauce to a labeled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

    I-Have-People-To-Dinner-Method

      Combine Ingredients

      • In a blender, combine all the ingredients.

      Blend

      • Blend all the ingredients together for 30–50 seconds until all the ingredients are finely processed.

      Strain

      • Strain the mixture through a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to remove any solids, ensuring a smooth sauce.

      Storage

      • Transfer to a labelled airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

      Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

      Read more: These Savory Kale Chips Are A Tasty And Nutritious Snack

      Tagged

      fish

      kid friendly

      miso

      recipes

      seaweed

      vegan recipes

      Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

      We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

      Cook Vegan Recipes!
      heading/author

      The Author

      Tomaso Mannu

      Tomaso Mannu, known as The Mensch Chef, is a systems thinker disguised as a chef. Born in Sardinia, trained in Italy, Spain and London, now based in Thailand, he has worked with award-winning chefs like David Muñoz and now consults globally as a development chef. His work blends design thinking, food science, and plant-based sustainability to make home cooking more ethical, more intuitive, and more accessible—especially for neurodivergent people. “Mensch” is a Yiddish term meaning a person of integrity, honor, and empathy. That’s the standard behind every recipe—and every idea—in this book.

      More by Tomaso Mannu

      Trust in Journalism
      Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
      IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
      T 02033254288
      E [email protected]
      W impress.press
      Contact Us
      Discover
      More

      © 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

      buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active