You Can Make This Oil-Free Vegan Mayo At Home Using Cashews

For many people, mayonnaise is a cupboard staple. It’s creamy and tangy, adding just the right touch to sandwiches and salads. It’s also great to dip fries in. There are now a wide variety of vegan mayos available in shops, but did you know you can also easily make your own at home? This vegan mayo recipe uses cashews as its base.

Unlike most vegan mayo, this Clean Food Dirty Girl recipe leaves out oil, which is usually the key ingredient in most plant-based mayonnaise. Instead of using oils like sunflower seed, rapeseed, or grapeseed, this recipe relies solely on the blended cashew nuts to do the emulsifying.

Cashews offer a creamy and rich vegan alternative that’s great for those without nut allergies. The seeds (they’re not technically nuts) from the Brazilian cashew apple also have heaps of benefits, including their versatility, slightly sweet flavor, and wonderful texture. For every 28 grams, you’ll get 12 grams of unsaturated fats, 5 grams of protein, and a good amount of magnesium, zinc, iron, and selenium.

Despite their pleasant sweetness, cashews are low in sugar and a fiber source, making your oil-free vegan mayo much more nutritious than most recipes. Making your own vegan mayo also means you can tailor it to your tastes. Use this recipe as a guideline and tinker with it as you go along to create your perfect version of oil-free vegan mayo.

Oil-free vegan mayo

This oil-free vegan mayo is super easy to make and only requires some soaking and blending to get it put together. You'll need your cashews, unsweetened non-dairy milk, some tahini, and coconut aminos along with all your flavorings to make this recipe. The best part? It can store in the fridge for up to seven days and you can freeze for later. No ratings yet Ingredients ⅓ cup raw cashews soaked in water for at least 10 minutes

⅔ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

⅓ cup tahini

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp coconut aminos

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt Instructions Soak your cashews in hot water for 10 minutes. to soften

Drain the cashews and discard the water.

Place the cashews into your blender, along with the rest of the ingredients. Measure out all of your ingredients directly into your blender.

Blend until super creamy and smooth for about two or three minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

