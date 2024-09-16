How To Make This Oil-Free Lemon Tahini Dressing

Perfecting a roster of tasty homemade dressings is a great idea for any budding chef. This lemon tahini dressing recipe is completely vegan, free from oil, and very easy to make.

According to its creators – Clean Food Dirty Girl – this vegan dressing works well in salads, bowls, tacos, wraps, and a wide range of other plant-based recipes.

Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, widely used in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and North African cuisines. It’s a key ingredient in dishes such as hummus, baba ganoush, and sauces for falafel and other foods. Tahini’s origins date back thousands of years, with historical references to its use in ancient Mesopotamia. Sesame seeds were cultivated in this region and later spread to other parts of the world, where tahini became a culinary staple. Today, tahini is popular globally and is used in both savory and sweet dishes, offering a creamy texture and rich flavor.

In addition to its versatility, tahini provides several nutritional benefits. It is rich in healthy fats, specifically polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which support heart health. Tahini is also a good source of plant-based protein, making it a valuable addition to vegan diets. It contains essential vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron, which contribute to bone health and energy production.

Oil-free lemon tahini dressing

This incredible dressing is made with bright lemon juice, punchy garlic, sweet dates, and nutty tahini. But it’s more than the sum of its parts, and it’s good on way more than just salads. Whip up a batch in just five minutes and see why our community raves over this simple sensation. No ratings yet Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 1 cup Ingredients 2 tbsp dried dates, pitted, chopped, and simmerd in water for 10 minutes (20 g)

¾ cup water (175 ml)

⅓ cup tahini (90 g)

3 tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1½ tsp garlic, cloves peeled and left whole (4 g)

½ tsp salt Instructions Drain and discard the date simmering water and add the dates to your blender, along with the rest of the ingredients. Blend until super creamy and smooth.

Serve with your favorite salad or practically anything else.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Photos by Amber Asakura.

