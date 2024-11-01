Cashew Nacho Cheese Three Ways

From the Gracias Madre restaurant in California comes this completely vegan cashew nacho cheese recipe. If you love Mexican food and follow a plant-based diet, this super easy nacho cheese recipe will be a hit at your next gathering, BBQ, or sports day. Cashew-based vegan cheese is smooth, creamy, and packed with flavor. It’s versatile and pairs perfectly with tortilla chips, loaded fries, or drizzled over tacos and burritos.

Cashew nacho cheese is popular for a reason. Cashews create a rich, velvety base that mimics the texture of traditional cheese sauces without the dairy. Their natural creaminess, subtle taste, and ability to blend into a silky finish make them a favorite in vegan cooking. To make this cheese, blend soaked raw cashews with pumpkin seeds, lemon juice, garlic, jalapeño, and a hint of chipotle powder for a smoky kick. The result is a bold, zesty sauce that stays fresh in the fridge for up to four days.

Cashews also come with added benefits. They’re rich in healthy fats, plant protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and copper. This nutrient boost means that your nacho cheese is not only tasty but also nourishing. Make a batch and spread the love – this cashew nacho cheese is bound to become a staple at any gathering.

Cashew nacho cheese

This cashew nacho cheese can be made in three ways: plain (by omitting the jalapeno and chipotle), jalapeno flavor (by using your favorite jalapenos), and chipotle (by using chipotle spice). There are plenty of other ways to customize the cheese, whether that's by adding tomato and onion into it when serving, or by using pickled jalapeno, or even by adding nutritional yeast to your recipe. The options are endless. No ratings yet Servings 3 cups Ingredients Base of the cheese sauce 1 cup raw cashews soaked for 4 hours or up to overnight

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove Seasonings three ways ½ to 1 whole jalapeño seeded

2 teaspoons Himalayan salt plus more to taste

1 ½ teaspoons chipotle powder Instructions Drain and rinse the cashews under cold water until the water runs clear.

Transfer the cashews to a high-speed blender and add the pumpkin seeds, lemon juice, garlic, jalapeño, salt, chipotle powder, and 1 ¼ cups of water.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

The mixture will keep in the fridge, covered, for 3 to 4 days.

Adapted from The Gracias Madre Cookbook Copyright © 2024 by Gracias Madre. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

