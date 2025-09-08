X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Homemade Crispy Chili Oil

This crispy chili oil recipe is highly customizable and pairs well with stir-fries and rice dishes

crispy chili oil with soy sauce, rice vinegar, salt, and sugar This crispy chili oil is a versatile condiment that works well with Asian dishes - Media Credit: Myles New Photography
This crispy chili oil is a fiery and flavorful condiment with the power to transform simple meals. It combines smoky, spicy, and savory notes in a single jar, and the recipe begins by crushing dried red chilies and preparing garlic and shallots.

The aromatics are fried in hot oil until golden and crisp, then mixed with the crushed chilies, before salt, sugar, soy sauce, and rice vinegar are added. (Optional Sichuan peppercorns and sesame seeds can be added here for even more depth.)

The result is a crunchy, fragrant oil that works as both a topping and a seasoning. Spoon it over noodles, drizzle it on dumplings, or stir it into soups for instant heat and complexity. It also pairs particularly well with stir-fries and rice dishes.

Beyond flavor, chilies can bring added benefits to any meal. They are rich in vitamins A and C, support immunity, and reduce inflammation. Capsaicin, the compound that gives chilies their heat, is even thought to enhance mood by releasing endorphins.

The recipe comes from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu and shows how a simple blend of chilies, aromatics, and oil can create a versatile homemade condiment with bold flavors, ready to elevate everyday meals.

Prep the crispy chili oil

Smoky, crunchy, and full of heat, this crispy chili oil adds instant depth to noodles, dumplings, and stir-fries. Packed with fried garlic, shallots, and chilies, it turns any dish into a spicy, savory standout.
crispy chili oil with soy sauce, rice vinegar, salt, and sugar
Ingredients

  • 250 ml/9fl oz/1 cup vegetable oil or another neutral oil
  • 22 g/¾oz/½ cup dried red chilies crushed
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 small shallot finely chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns optional
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds optional

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients

  • Crush the dried red chilies into small flakes. Mince the garlic and finely chop the shallot.

Fry the Aromatics

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan to 180°C/350°F. Add the minced garlic, shallot and Sichuan peppercorns, if using. Fry until golden and crispy, then remove from heat.

Combine the Flavors

  • In a heatproof bowl, mix the crushed chilies, salt, sugar, soy sauce and rice vinegar. Carefully pour the hot oil over the chili mixture and then add the fried aromatics.

Cool and Store

  • Let the mixture cool to room temperature before stirring in sesame seeds (optional). Transfer to a sterilized jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

The Author

Tomaso Mannu

Tomaso Mannu, known as The Mensch Chef, is a systems thinker disguised as a chef. Born in Sardinia, trained in Italy, Spain and London, now based in Thailand, he has worked with award-winning chefs like David Muñoz and now consults globally as a development chef. His work blends design thinking, food science, and plant-based sustainability to make home cooking more ethical, more intuitive, and more accessible—especially for neurodivergent people. “Mensch” is a Yiddish term meaning a person of integrity, honor, and empathy. That’s the standard behind every recipe—and every idea—in this book.

More by Tomaso Mannu

