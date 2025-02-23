‘I Tried Every Way To Make Crispy Tofu – This Is The Best One’

Tofu, a high-protein staple in many plant-based diets, often has a reputation for bland or having an unappealing texture. However, when prepared correctly, tofu is incredibly versatile and can be transformed into an incredible delicious and healthy addition to many meals. Crispy tofu is one of the most popular ways to enjoy this ingredients, but getting this recipe right can be a bit of a learning curve. If you’re new to plant-based eating and are eager to become a tofu connoisseur, vegan chef Nisha Vora is here to show you the recipe that she believes makes the best crispy tofu.

Vora, the culinary force behind the popular blog and YouTube channel “Rainbow Plant Life,” has become a trusted voice in the vegan community. With a background as a former lawyer, Vora transitioned to a plant-based lifestyle and has since dedicated herself to creating flavorful vegan recipes that appeal to a wide audience. In her quest to demystify tofu preparation, Vora conducted an extensive experiment, cooking over 35 blocks of tofu to determine the best method for achieving the perfect crispy texture.

In her comprehensive guide, Vora explores four primary cooking techniques: pan-frying, baking, deep-frying, and air-frying. She identifies four critical variables that influence the crispiness of tofu: the type of tofu used, the method of removing excess water, the shape of the tofu pieces, and the choice of coating starch.

Read more: 10 Vegan Food Hacks That Will ‘Change Your Life’

How to cook crispy tofu

There are three main ways to prepare crispy tofu, Vora explains. These are:

Pan-Frying: Vora recommends using extra-firm tofu for pan-frying. Instead of the traditional pressing method to remove moisture, she suggests a hot salt water soak. This involves boiling water with salt and soaking the tofu, leveraging osmosis to draw out excess moisture. Tearing the tofu into irregular chunks rather than uniform cubes increases the surface area, promoting a crispier texture. Coating the pieces lightly with cornstarch before frying in a hot pan with oil results in tofu that is “super crunchy” with a “pillowy” interior.

Baking: For those seeking a hands-off approach, baking is an excellent option. Vora uses extra-firm tofu that has been previously frozen and then thawed, a process that alters the tofu’s structure, making it spongier and less moist. After a brief press to remove additional water, the tofu is cut into cubes and tossed with a mixture of oils, soy sauce, and seasonings. Coating the pieces with a combination of arrowroot powder, panko breadcrumbs, and sesame seeds before baking at 425°F yields tofu that is “deeply golden brown and crisp.”

Read more: ‘Why I Love These 4 Underrated Vegan Protein Sources’

Rainbow Plant Life/YouTube Preparing crispy tofu can take a bit of practice

Deep-Frying: While not an everyday method, deep-frying produces exceptionally crispy tofu. Vora opts for firm tofu in this case, appreciating the contrast between a crunchy exterior and a soft interior. After a hot salt water soak and patting the tofu dry, she coats the pieces in a batter made of cornstarch and white rice flour, seasoned with salt, white pepper, and garlic powder. Frying the tofu in hot oil until lightly golden and firm results in the “crispiest tofu” with a satisfying crunch.

Air-Frying: For a lower-oil alternative, air-frying is a viable method. Using extra-firm tofu cut into cubes, Vora employs the hot salt water soak to remove moisture. After tossing the tofu with a small amount of oil and arrowroot powder, she preheats the air fryer to 375°F. Cooking the tofu in batches to avoid overcrowding, she air-fries them until they achieve a notable level of crispiness, stating that the results “surprised” her with their crunchiness.

After evaluating all methods and discussing the benefits and shortfalls of each one, Vora concludes that pan-frying offers the best balance of ease and texture. It avoids the messiness of deep-frying, achieves a superior crispiness compared to baking, and allows for cooking an entire block of tofu at once, unlike air-frying. She notes that pan-frying is “the quickest option out of all four methods,” making it her preferred technique for achieving perfectly crispy tofu.

Find out how to make Nisha Vora’s tofu recipes and lots more on her website and YouTube channel.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein