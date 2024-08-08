Looking for vegan potato salad recipes and need some inspiration? We’ve got you covered. Potato salad is a summer staple, and for good reason. Potatoes, whether white or sweet, offer versatility, nutrition, and can be easily transformed into a variety of delicious dishes.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, they provide a hearty base for any meal. Sweet potatoes, in particular, pack a punch with beta-carotene, which benefits eye health and adds a subtle sweetness that pairs perfectly with savory ingredients. These qualities make vegan potato salads ideal for picnics, BBQs, and casual summer meals.

Plant-based potato salads are easy to make and highly adaptable, making them a go-to dish for summer gatherings. You can prepare them with a range of ingredients, from creamy dressings made with vegan mayo to lighter, oil-free versions packed with fresh herbs and vegetables. These salads are enjoyed cold, making them perfect for warm weather. They’re always a hit at outdoor events where something refreshing yet satisfying is needed.

3 vegan potato salad recipes

These three vegan potato salad recipes will be great additions to your summer menu. From smoky sweet potato salad to oil-free potato salad, you’ll find something that suits your taste and dietary preferences. Whether you’re looking for a hearty side dish for your barbecue or a light, refreshing option for a picnic, these recipes are sure to suit your needs.

Creamy vegan potato salad

ElaVegan This recipe makes for a great lunch or side dish

Ela Vegan creates a creamy vegan potato salad that is also oil-free and super easy to make. This traditional potato salad gets a vegan twist with a rich, creamy dressing that’s completely plant-based. You can customize this versatile dish with your favorite herbs and vegetables, making it a perfect fit for any occasion.

Whether you’re serving it at a family gathering or packing it for lunch, this salad brings a familiar comfort that everyone will appreciate. Made with classic flavors like dill, onion, peppers, and pickles, there’s no doubt you’ll enjoy this nostalgic side dish.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free potato salad

Amber Asakura This potato salad is dairy-free, egg-free, and oil-free

For a lighter, healthier take on the classic potato salad, try this oil-free version. This recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and combines refreshing ingredients to make this tasty side. It uses a creamy, tangy dressing made with plant-based yogurt and fresh herbs. This salad is refreshing, easy to prepare, and a perfect addition to any picnic or outdoor meal. The simplicity of the ingredients allows the flavors of the potatoes and herbs to really shine.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky sweet potato salad

Dreena Burton Try this sweet potato black bean salad with a hint of lime and spices for a perfect summer lunch

This salad perfectly blends the natural sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes with the earthy richness of black beans. It comes from Dreena Burton and takes no time at all to make. Get your tinned beans out, chop your veggies, and serve with a tasty dressing.

The smoky, tangy dressing ties everything together, creating a bold and flavorful dish that’s sure to stand out at any summer gathering. If you enjoy a bit of spice, this salad is a must-try. It’s hearty enough to serve as a main dish or as a standout side for your next BBQ.

Find the recipe here.

