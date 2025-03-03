Protein-Packed Sticky Miso Aubergine And Smoked Tofu

Katy Beskow’s sticky miso aubergine and smoked tofu from Vegan Pantry is packed with bold flavors and simple ingredients. This dish combines smoky tofu, tender aubergine, and a sweet-salty miso-peanut sauce that will make your taste buds dance. It’s a quick and easy meal that works perfectly for a midweek dinner.

To start, the tofu and aubergine are roasted to perfection. The tofu is pressed to remove moisture, then cut into bite-sized chunks. Aubergine pieces are also roasted until soft and tender. The key to the dish is the rich miso-peanut sauce, made with miso, peanut butter, maple syrup, ginger, and garlic. This sauce ties everything together with its savory, creamy texture and balance of flavors.

Once the tofu and aubergine are roasted, the sauce is poured over them and baked for a few more minutes to thicken and bubble. Finally, sesame seeds and chives are sprinkled on top for a bit of crunch and freshness. Serve this dish with steamed rice or Tenderstem broccoli for a flavorful plant-based meal.

Sticky miso aubergine and smoked tofu

This sticky miso aubergine and smoked tofu dish is perfect for a mid-week dinner full of umami. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 225 g block of pre-pressed extra-firm smoked tofu

2 aubergines eggplants, diced into bite-sized chunks

2 tbsp sunflower oil

3 cm piece of ginger finely grated

2 garlic cloves crushed

pinch of chili red pepper flakes

1 rounded tbsp white miso

2 rounded tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp sesame seeds

Handful of chives finely chopped Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Blot the block of tofu on a few sheets of kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture, then cut into bite-sized chunks. Arrange the diced tofu and aubergine pieces over one large roasting tray, or two smaller trays to avoid overcrowding. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the sunflower oil, then roast in the oven for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the remaining tablespoon of oil to a pan and throw in the ginger, garlic and chilli flakes. Cook for 2 minutes over a medium heat until fragrant.

Stir in the miso, peanut butter and maple syrup, along with 100ml (scant 1/2 cup) cold water, and simmer gently until combined, stirring frequently. Set aside.

Remove the roasting tray from the oven and pour the miso peanut sauce over the top, stirring to coat the aubergine and tofu in the sauce. Return to the oven for 5–6 minutes until the sauce is thickened and bubbling.

Remove the roasting tray from the oven and scatter with the sesame seeds and chives just before serving. EASY TIP Smoked tofu can be found in most supermarkets and is an easy way to pack a dish with depth of flavor.

This recipe was republished with permission from Vegan Pantry by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £22), Photography © Luke Albert

