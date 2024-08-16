How To Make These Rainbow Peanut Noodles

Quick, easy, and tasty, these vegan rainbow peanut noodles take only 25 minutes to make. The fun twist on this recipe is the inclusion of thin, whole-wheat spaghetti noodles instead of Asian-style noodles. This dish is very leftover-friendly, which means you can store it in the fridge and eat it cold the next day. These rainbow peanut noodles are great for a simple vegan dinner full of flavor.

Plant-based enthusiasts will enjoy the inclusion of high-protein edamame, which is also a complete protein. What’s more, this dish includes tasty vegetables like red bell pepper, purple cabbage, carrot ribbons, spinach, and a tasty peanut dressing to coat all the ingredients.

This recipe comes from vegan influencer Danielle Brown, who has created plant-based meals in her cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen. The cookbook offers healthy, gluten-free optional, refined sugar and flour-free vegan recipes.

Rainbow peanut noodles

These rainbow peanut noodles are made with a creamy dressing and paired with various veggies. Enjoy the flavorsome sauce and the nice chew from the whole-wheat spaghetti. Make sure to try these the next time you need an easy dinner made. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the rainbow peanut noodles 1 box thin whole-wheat spaghetti noodles

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

1½ cups sliced red bell pepper

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 cup carrot ribbons

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 cup fresh spinach

Sesame seeds for garnish For the sesame peanut dressing ½ cup peanut butter

1 tbsp sriracha

4 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp rice vinegar

¼ cup water

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp ground ginger Instructions For the rainbow peanut noodles Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it. Cook the spaghetti noodles according to package instructions. When they are done, drain and rinse with cold water.

While the noodles are cooking, microwave the frozen edamame for 3 minutes or until cooked.

To a large serving bowl, add the noodles, edamame, bell pepper, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, spinach, and sesame peanut dressing.

Use tongs to toss, and sprinkle on sesame seeds. For the sesame peanut dressing Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl until completely smooth.

Store in the fridge in an airtight jar, bottle, or container for up to 7 days.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her cookbook here and her Instagram here.

