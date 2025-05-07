Budget-Friendly Vegan Meal Prep Ideas – Under $10 Per Day

Derek Simnett, known for running his YouTube channel Simnett Nutrition, recently shared a video on budget-friendly vegan meal prep designed to feed you for under USD $10 per day. A certified holistic nutritionist and fitness-focused creator, Simnett is best known for helping people eat healthier while staying active and practical. In this video, he shares five days’ worth of meals totaling around 2,400 calories and over 100 grams of protein per day.

The goal of this meal prep is to keep things affordable, nutritious, and easy to execute, without sacrificing variety. Simnett shops at Walmart to keep costs low and uses a blend of canned ingredients, bulk items, and fresh produce to balance convenience and nutritional value. He also shows how to freeze meals, store ingredients properly, and build a plan that works for busy weeks.

Each recipe is high in protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates. This is a practical example of budget-friendly vegan meal prep done right.

Tofu chickpea frittata for breakfast

YouTube/ Simnett Nutrition This chickpea and tofu frittata is great at keeping you full in the mornings

Simnett starts with a hearty breakfast that combines chickpeas, tofu, and vegetables. He blends three blocks of extra-firm tofu with canned chickpeas and water to form a protein-rich base. Then he adds fresh parsley, tomatoes, bell pepper, green onion, and salsa to bring flavor and texture.

The mix is seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, turmeric, salt, and pepper, then baked into a frittata. “This is so much food,” Simnett says while mixing, noting that the recipe makes breakfast for five days.

Lentil and tomato pasta for lunch

Lunch is a simple meal made from rotini pasta, canned lentils, and store-bought garlic and herb tomato sauce. Simnett sautés onion and mushrooms, then adds the lentils and pasta sauce. He boils over eight cups of pasta and mixes everything together to portion out.

This dish is high in carbohydrates but still packs 36 grams of protein per serving. “Carbs are cheap,” Simnett explains, noting that beans and lentils are a great way to add protein on a budget.

The pasta sauce he chooses is affordable but higher in sodium, which he flags as a common trade-off with canned and jarred products. Still, he says this meal freezes well and is easy to reheat throughout the week.

Black beans, rice, and broccoli with Pad Thai sauce for dinner

Dinner brings in a stir fry-style dish using cooked brown rice, black beans, broccoli, and a store-bought pad Thai sauce. Simnett sautés onion, adds chopped broccoli, and stirs in canned black beans. He finishes it with a generous pour of sauce.

This dish contains about 25 grams of protein per serving. He recommends adding avocado for healthy fats, but only if you’re not freezing the meal. “You probably don’t want to add the avocado at the beginning of the week,” he advises. Instead, add a few fresh slices when you reheat.

Snacks, prep tips, and storage suggestions

To keep things simple and well-rounded, Simnett adds apples and bananas for snacks. These fruits are affordable and add freshness to the daily plan. He also suggests freezing the last two or three days of meals to keep them fresh and safe.

You can find more videos from Simnett Nutrition on Derek’s YouTube channel.

