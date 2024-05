Beans, pasta, and satay sauce are not three ingredients you’d usually associate with each other – but trust us, the result is absolutely incredible.

This vegan pasta dish combines spaghetti, cannellini beans, and a homemade satay sauce. This recipe is quick to make and far easier than it sounds – perfect for a wholesome, filling, and nutritious weeknight dinner.

It comes from Romy London, and uses minimal ingredients, many of which you may already have in your cupboard. For the satay sauce, you’ll need peanut butter, soy sauce, maple syrup, as well as garlic and ginger. The result is a sweet, nutty sauce that pairs perfectly with the pasta.

Benefits of cannellini beans

Cannellini beans offer several health benefits that make them a valuable addition to any diet. These beans are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, which can help with digestion and maintaining a healthy gut. They are also low in fat and high in essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and folate. The high fiber content can aid in blood sugar control, making them a good choice for people managing diabetes. Additionally, cannellini beans have antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation and support heart health.

Satay pasta

Get ready for a taste bud adventure with this quick and easy vegan satay pasta recipe! Creamy satay sauce coats perfectly cooked pasta, accompanied by a medley of butternut squash, cavolo nero, sweetcorn, and cannellini beans, creating a hearty and flavorsome dish that's just as satisfying as it is simple to whip up. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 200 g pasta of your choice

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

150 g butternut squash, diced

100 g cavolo nero, roughly chopped

120 g tinned sweetcorn

1 tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed For the sauce 2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

Salt and pepper to taste For serving (optional) Chopped nuts or seeds for an extra crunch Instructions Get some salted water boiling and cook up the pasta following the instructions on the packet. Just before you drain it, scoop out about 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water – we'll need that later.

Grab another pan, place it on medium heat, and add in some olive oil. Sizzle up the butternut squash cubes until tender, about eight minutes should do. Add in the kale and sweetcorn, give it a stir every now and then. Let the kale get all wilted and lovely, takes about 3-4 minutes.

While all that's going on, mix up some peanut butter, soy sauce, maple syrup, minced garlic, grated ginger, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add in a little of the pasta water to adjust the consistency. That's your satay sauce. Pour it over the veggie pan, stir it up so everything gets coated evenly.

Add in the drained cannellini beans and let them warm up in the veggie mix, give it 2-3 minutes.

Transfer the cooked pasta into the pan with the satay veggie mix. If it looks a bit dry, splash in some of that reserved pasta water. Give it a gentle stir until everything is well mixed and heated through.

Season to your liking, then dish up your creamy satay pasta. Want some extra crunch? Sprinkle on some chopped nuts or seeds. Time to enjoy this hearty and flavorsome meal – it's a proper winner!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

