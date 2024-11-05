10 Vegan Dinner Ideas To Make In November

The best November vegan dinners tend to focus on hearty, warming dishes that work well for cool autumn evenings. Seasonal vegetables like kale, mushrooms, pumpkin, and butter beans bring warmth, flavor, and nutrition to these meals.

Vegans can enjoy endless options during November, from hearty stews to baked pastas and flavorful curries. Recipes like black bean harissa stew or coconut curried beans highlight the versatility of legumes and warming spices. These comforting meals fit perfectly with the late autumn season and are great for those seeking seasonal, plant-based comfort food. Here are 10 November vegan dinner ideas to try this month.

Sheet pan gnocchi

Kris Karr Gnocchi is a great comfort food dish

This list starts with Kris Carr’s sheet-pan gnocchi recipe. It takes only 15 minutes to make and is a quick and easy comfort food dish. The dish has fluffy gnocchi and seasonal ingredients such as mushrooms and kale. To make this recipe, you must add your ingredients to a sheet pan alongside oil, broth, vinegar, and mustard. Then, put your sheet pan into the oven and cook. It’s as simple as that.

Autumn ‘everything’ bowl

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This autumn everything bowl is packed with all the seasonal nutrients you need

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s autumn “everything” bowl offers a full taste of fall. Using seasonal ingredients like kale, butternut squash, and beets, this dish is an excellent way to use up vegetables while reaping the rewards of all those vitamins and minerals. Quinoa, lentils, and tempeh bacon add protein to this warm dinner bowl, as do hazelnuts for an interesting flavor and crunch.

Curry cauliflower bake

David and Stephen Flynn This cauliflower bake is perfect for the winter months

Another one-pan dish on this list you must try is this vegan curry cauliflower bake from The Happy Pear. Cauliflower is an excellent fall vegetable, and this recipe shows you how to make it delicious. First, put together the bake by adding sweet potato, black beans, vegan sausages, and leek in a casserole dish.

Then, add cauliflower to a tray with oil, soy sauce, and herbs. Finally, make a coconut curry sauce with garlic, ginger, maple syrup, and lime to go with the veggies before topping with your roasted cauliflower.

Ikarian ‘longevity stew’

David and Stephen Flynn This stew makes for a great immune booster

This Ikarian Longevity Stew, also from The Happy Pear, is a delicious immune-boosting and protein-rich meal. Perfect for cold nights, it uses black beans, chickpeas, and cooked lentils for protein. Broccoli, kale, carrot, tomato, and leeks add nutrients and vitamins, while pasta adds welcome carbohydrates and a comforting touch to the dish.

Creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb

Rebecca Hincke This creamy pumpkin pasta has a tasty maple sage and pecan crumble topping

Next up is Rebecca Hincke’s creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb. This recipe uses pumpkin puree, vegan cheese, cream, Parmesan, and crumb topping to make this dish comforting. Making pasta is a must during fall, especially if you add seasonal elements like pumpkin puree, pecans, and maple syrup.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

A pumpkin and red lentil curry by Natlicious Food is a cozy and easy dinner recipe. All you need is plant-based mince, red lentils, pumpkin, and a heap of flavorful spices and seasonings to create a quick and easy curry. To complete it, you can serve this curry with basmati rice, plant-based yogurt, and some sliced chilis and spring onion.

Coconutty curried beans

Sarah Doig Inspired by the flavors of Korma, these coconutty curried beans are 100 percent vegan

Sarah Doig’s comforting coconutty curried beans are a great addition to your weeknight dinner rotation. Thanks to the chickpeas and beans, the dish is super easy to prepare and full of plant protein. The sauce is made with masala, garlic, ginger, onion, grated carrot, coconut milk, and veggie broth. Additionally, desiccated coconut and ground almonds make the sauce all the more indulgent. Simply cook in a large pan and enjoy alone or with sides of your choice.

Cozy roasted shallot and butter bean bowls

Claire Winfield This recipe is perfect for the colder months

Deliciously Ella’s cozy roasted shallot and butter bean bowls offer a comforting, hearty meal for chilly evenings. Roasting shallots brings out their natural sweetness and depth, pairing beautifully with creamy butter beans. The addition of earthy herbs enhances the flavors, making each bite aromatic and satisfying. This dish is simple to make, yet it boasts complex flavors that elevate a basic weeknight dinner.

Mushroom and butter bean filo pie

Sarah Doig Enjoy crispy filo with a savory and creamy mushroom and butter bean filling in this vegan pie

The mushroom and butter bean filo pie by Sarah Doig is a hearty and crispy dinner. This recipe layers crisp, golden filo pastry over a rich filling of earthy mushrooms and creamy butter beans. Each bite combines flaky pastry with savory, herb-infused filling, creating a perfect balance of textures. The dish is straightforward to prepare and makes for a lovely dinner to share with friends and family.

Creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew

Claire Winfield Easy to prepare and incredibly tasty, this high protein black bean stew is flavorful and nutty

The final recipe on this list is from Deliciously Ella, and it’s super comforting and quick to make for dinner. This creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew pair earthy and protein-rich black beans with spicy harissa and creamy almond butter. The main ingredients here are the black beans, but aubergine is included to create a meaty and substantial bite. Serve this stew with lime and shallots for a zesty, oniony kick.

