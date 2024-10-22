X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This 15-Minute Vegan Sheet Pan Gnocchi

Warm up your evenings with this vegan sheet pan gnocchi recipe

A plate of vegan sheet pan gnocchi Gnocchi is a great comfort food dish - Media Credit: Kris Karr
Gnocchi is a type of Italian dumpling made from a simple dough typically consisting of mashed potatoes and flour. Its name comes from the Italian word nocchio, meaning a knot in wood, or nocca, meaning knuckle, reflecting the dumpling’s small, rounded shape.

Gnocchi has roots that can be traced back to ancient Roman times when similar doughs made with semolina were common. Over time, various regions of Italy adapted the recipe, with potato-based gnocchi becoming especially popular in the 19th century after potatoes were introduced to Europe.

Many gnocchi recipes are naturally vegan, including this sheet pan gnocchi from Kris Carr. It takes just 15 minutes to make, and requires shop-bought gnocchi (make sure that the one you’re buying is vegan-friendly).

Sheet pan gnocchi

What’s better than luscious, fluffy gnocchi? I’d say a full gnocchi meal that can be made in 15 minutes flat! Healthy one pan meals like this recipe are a game-changer for busy nights. You just toss everything together and then let the oven do the work. 
A plate of vegan sheet pan gnocchi
Duration15 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 tsp  balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
  • One 16–17 oz (454–482 g) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi (most brands should be plant-based)
  • 1 pound (454 g) crimini mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 bunch lacinato kale, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped (about 6 cups or 126g)
  • 1 tbsp minced fresh rosemary
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions

  • Read through the recipe and put all ingredients in your work area before starting your prep.
  • Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
  • In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together oil, broth, vinegar and mustard. Add in garlic and set aside.
  • On a sheet pan, place gnocchi, mushrooms and kale. Add oil mixture, rosemary, salt and black pepper and toss gently to combine. Spread mixture evenly on the baking sheet (the baking sheet will be crowded, but the volume will shrink down significantly once cooked).
  • Place in a preheated oven and roast for 15 minutes. Stir mixture thoroughly and return to the oven for an additional 10–15 minutes, or until gnocchi and mushrooms are slightly golden and kale is wilted and a little crisp. Enjoy immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

