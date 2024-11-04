How To Make This Vegan Curry Cauliflower Bake

If you’re looking for a new plant-based comfort food dish that takes minimal effort and only uses one pan, you’re in luck. This warming curry cauliflower bake is entirely vegan and perfect for cold months.

It comes from David and Stephen Flynn, founders of The Happy Pear, and features in their cookbook The Happy Pear 20. It’s packed with protein, thanks to the vegan sausages and black beans, and includes a wide variety of nutritious veggies and herbs. There’s no dairy in this bake – the creaminess comes from coconut milk instead.

Vegan curry cauliflower bake

This is a really handy one-pan dish – simply prep all the veg, put them in a pan with the sauce, bake in the oven and that’s it: delicious dinner ready! It’s great served with rice or toast for a family dinner. You can substitute the veg for pretty much any other veg that you have to hand. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 people Ingredients For the sauce 3 cloves of garlic

2 cm cube of fresh ginger (8g)

400 g tin of coconut milk

400 ml vegetable stock

1 1⁄2 tbsp medium curry powder

1 tsp ground turmeric

3 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

Juice of 1 lime For the bake 500 g sweet potato or butternut squash

400 g tin of black beans

6 vegan sausages, defrosted if from frozen

1 medium leek

1 head of cauliflower

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

10 g fresh coriander, basil, flat parsley or chives Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C fan/400°F/gas 6. Prep the sauce: Peel the garlic and ginger. Roughly chop them, place in a blender with the coconut milk, vegetable stock, curry powder, turmeric, tamari or soy, maple syrup and lime juice until smooth.

Prep the veg: Cut the sweet potato or squash into bite-sized pieces. Drain and rinse the black beans. Slice the sausages into bite-sized pieces. Slice the leek into 1–2cm rounds, washing thoroughly to remove any hidden sediment.

Combine the veg and sauce: Place the chopped sweet potato or squash, black beans, sliced sausages and leek into a large, deep oven dish. Pour the blended sauce over the vegetables and mix well.

Prepare the cauliflower: Cut the cauliflower head into four equal-sized steaks from top to bottom. Place the steaks and any smaller pieces, including the leaves (thinly sliced), on a separate baking tray. Coat with 2 tablespoons of oil, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of tamari, and sprinkle with salt.

Place the casserole dish and the tray of cauliflower in the oven. Bake for 30–40 minutes, or until the sweet potato or squash and cauliflower are tender and cooked through.

Chop the herbs: While the bake is in the oven, roughly chop your chosen fresh herb. Once baked, remove both the dish and tray from the oven. Carefully place the roasted cauliflower steaks on top of the curry bake in the casserole dish. Garnish with the chopped herbs and serve hot.

The Happy Pear 20: Learnings and recipes from the first 20 years, is on sale from 31st October, priced £23.99. Published by Gill Books.

