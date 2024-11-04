X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Vegan Curry Cauliflower Bake

This protein-packed vegan dinner is packed with nutritious veggies

By

1 Minutes Read

A vegan cauliflower bake with two large cauliflower florets on top This cauliflower bake is perfect for the winter months - Media Credit: David and Stephen Flynn
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you’re looking for a new plant-based comfort food dish that takes minimal effort and only uses one pan, you’re in luck. This warming curry cauliflower bake is entirely vegan and perfect for cold months.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings

It comes from David and Stephen Flynn, founders of The Happy Pear, and features in their cookbook The Happy Pear 20. It’s packed with protein, thanks to the vegan sausages and black beans, and includes a wide variety of nutritious veggies and herbs. There’s no dairy in this bake – the creaminess comes from coconut milk instead.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Vegan curry cauliflower bake

This is a really handy one-pan dish – simply prep all the veg, put them in a pan with the sauce, bake in the oven and that’s it: delicious dinner ready! It’s great served with rice or toast for a family dinner. You can substitute the veg for pretty much any other veg that you have to hand.
No ratings yet
Duration55 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4 people

Ingredients

For the sauce
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 2 cm cube of fresh ginger (8g)
  • 400 g tin of coconut milk
  • 400 ml vegetable stock
  • 1 1⁄2  tbsp medium curry powder
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 3 tbsp tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • Juice of 1 lime
For the bake
  • 500 g sweet potato or butternut squash
  • 400 g tin of black beans
  • 6 vegan sausages, defrosted if from frozen
  • 1 medium leek
  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce
  • 10 g fresh coriander, basil, flat parsley or chives

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 180°C fan/400°F/gas 6. Prep the sauce: Peel the garlic and ginger. Roughly chop them, place in a blender with the coconut milk, vegetable stock, curry powder, turmeric, tamari or soy, maple syrup and lime juice until smooth.
  • Prep the veg: Cut the sweet potato or squash into bite-sized pieces. Drain and rinse the black beans. Slice the sausages into bite-sized pieces. Slice the leek into 1–2cm rounds, washing thoroughly to remove any hidden sediment.
  • Combine the veg and sauce: Place the chopped sweet potato or squash, black beans, sliced sausages and leek into a large, deep oven dish. Pour the blended sauce over the vegetables and mix well.
  • Prepare the cauliflower: Cut the cauliflower head into four equal-sized steaks from top to bottom. Place the steaks and any smaller pieces, including the leaves (thinly sliced), on a separate baking tray. Coat with 2 tablespoons of oil, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of tamari, and sprinkle with salt.
  • Place the casserole dish and the tray of cauliflower in the oven. Bake for 30–40 minutes, or until the sweet potato or squash and cauliflower are tender and cooked through.
  • Chop the herbs: While the bake is in the oven, roughly chop your chosen fresh herb. Once baked, remove both the dish and tray from the oven. Carefully place the roasted cauliflower steaks on top of the curry bake in the casserole dish. Garnish with the chopped herbs and serve hot.

The Happy Pear 20: Learnings and recipes from the first 20 years, is on sale from 31st October, priced £23.99. Published by Gill Books.

Read more: 6 Protein-Packed Vegan Bean Stew Recipes

Tagged

dinner

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

David and Stephen Flynn

David and Stephen Flynn are best known as the Happy Pear. In 2004, they opened a tiny shop in Greystones, Co. Wicklow with a dream of helping people eat more veg. Now, twenty years later, The Happy Pear consists of their café and shop, 80 products, 7 online courses, 7 cookbooks, a regenerative organic farm, a coffee roastery, and a community of almost 2 million people. But their mission is still the same: to help everyone get healthier and be happier!

More by David and Stephen Flynn

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active