Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try These Comforting Coconut Curried Beans

What's better than a spiced coconut curry full of high-protein beans and chickpeas?

By

2 Minutes Read

chickpeas and cannellini beans cooked in a coconut milk, carrot, and almond sauce Inspired by the flavors of Korma, these coconutty curried beans are 100 percent vegan - Media Credit: Sarah Doig
Sarah Doig’s “coconutty curried beans” from Bangin’ Beans is a creamy, flavorful dish inspired by Korma. This recipe combines chickpeas and cannellini beans in a rich, coconut milk-based sauce. Aromatics like garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices – turmeric, cumin, and garam masala – create a fragrant base. Ground almonds and desiccated coconut add texture and depth, making the dish cozy and comforting.

The curry comes together quickly by sautéing onions with spices before adding grated carrots, which blend into the sauce for a hidden earthy sweetness. Coconut milk and vegetable broth create a silky consistency, while blending the sauce helps achieve creaminess. After adding the chickpeas and beans, the curry thickens as it simmers, absorbing all the delicious flavors.

This dish is perfect for a hearty and high-protein dinner and pairs well with rice or flatbread or gluten-free alternatives. Garnishing with toasted almond flakes and fresh cilantro adds crunch and freshness to each bite. It’s a versatile, nourishing, and satisfying vegan meal that’s easy to prepare and full of warming flavors.

Coconutty curried beans

These coconutty curried beans feature chickpeas and cannellini beans in a creamy, coconut-based sauce. Inspired by korma, this dish combines aromatic spices with ground almonds for a rich and satisfying meal.
chickpeas and cannellini beans cooked in a coconut milk, carrot, and almond sauce
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) neutral oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion (brown), finely sliced
  • Salt to taste
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp minced ginger
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ¾ cup (100 g) grated carrot packed
  • cup (30 g) ground almonds
  • cup (25 g) desiccated coconut
  • 1 can (14-oz [400-g]) coconut milk
  • ¾ cup plus 1 tbsp (200 ml) vegetable broth (stock)
  • 1 can (14-oz [400-g]) chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (14-oz [400-g]) cannellini beans drained and rinsed
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Garnishes
  • 1 tbsp (7 g) toasted almond flakes
  • 1 tbsp (3 g) chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • Add the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and sauté for about 5 minutes, until soft.
  • Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin and garam masala. Stir for 1 minute over medium heat until fragrant, then add the carrot.
  • Add the ground almonds and coconut and mix well before pouring in the coconut milk and broth. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then use an immersion blender to blend to a smooth, creamy consistency.
  • Add chickpeas and cannellini beans. Simmer for 15 minutes, until thickened and reduced. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Serve topped with toasted almonds and cilantro.

Reprinted with permission from Bangin’ Beans by Sarah Doig. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credits: Sarah Doig.

The Author

Sarah Doig

Sarah Doig is the recipe developer and food photographer behind Sarah’s Vegan Recipes. Her work has been featured by Tesco, Mindful Chef, Pasta Evangelists, Wahaca and more. She currently lives in London, England

