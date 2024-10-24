Try These Comforting Coconut Curried Beans

Sarah Doig’s “coconutty curried beans” from Bangin’ Beans is a creamy, flavorful dish inspired by Korma. This recipe combines chickpeas and cannellini beans in a rich, coconut milk-based sauce. Aromatics like garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices – turmeric, cumin, and garam masala – create a fragrant base. Ground almonds and desiccated coconut add texture and depth, making the dish cozy and comforting.

The curry comes together quickly by sautéing onions with spices before adding grated carrots, which blend into the sauce for a hidden earthy sweetness. Coconut milk and vegetable broth create a silky consistency, while blending the sauce helps achieve creaminess. After adding the chickpeas and beans, the curry thickens as it simmers, absorbing all the delicious flavors.

This dish is perfect for a hearty and high-protein dinner and pairs well with rice or flatbread or gluten-free alternatives. Garnishing with toasted almond flakes and fresh cilantro adds crunch and freshness to each bite. It’s a versatile, nourishing, and satisfying vegan meal that’s easy to prepare and full of warming flavors.

Coconutty curried beans

These coconutty curried beans feature chickpeas and cannellini beans in a creamy, coconut-based sauce. Inspired by korma, this dish combines aromatic spices with ground almonds for a rich and satisfying meal. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) neutral oil

1 medium yellow onion (brown), finely sliced

Salt to taste

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

¾ cup (100 g) grated carrot packed

⅓ cup (30 g) ground almonds

⅓ cup (25 g) desiccated coconut

1 can (14-oz [400-g]) coconut milk

¾ cup plus 1 tbsp (200 ml) vegetable broth (stock)

1 can (14-oz [400-g]) chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 can (14-oz [400-g]) cannellini beans drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste Garnishes 1 tbsp (7 g) toasted almond flakes

1 tbsp (3 g) chopped fresh cilantro Instructions Add the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and sauté for about 5 minutes, until soft.

Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin and garam masala. Stir for 1 minute over medium heat until fragrant, then add the carrot.

Add the ground almonds and coconut and mix well before pouring in the coconut milk and broth. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then use an immersion blender to blend to a smooth, creamy consistency.

Add chickpeas and cannellini beans. Simmer for 15 minutes, until thickened and reduced. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve topped with toasted almonds and cilantro.

Reprinted with permission from Bangin’ Beans by Sarah Doig. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credits: Sarah Doig.

