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Dinner Vegan Recipes

10 Lazy Vegan Dinners That Still Feel Like Real Food

With a few ingredients and little effort these lazy vegan dinners are still nutritious and wholesome

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6 Minutes Read

A plate of mushroom and sage pasta cooked to a dairy-free and vegan recipe for lazy vegan dinners Try these recipes for low-effort evenings - Media Credit: Romy London

Some nights you want dinner to be simple without relying on snacks or ultra-processed food. These lazy vegan dinners prove that low-effort meals can still feel like real cooking. With a few ingredients and straightforward methods, it’s easy to put together something warm, filling, and plant-based.

The recipes in this list focus on dishes that require minimal prep and simple techniques. Many come together in one pan, a skillet, or a tray in the oven. You’ll find pastas, stews, and hearty bowls that rely on pantry staples like beans, tofu, vegetables, and pasta for substance and protein.

Read more: 3 Vegan Pasta Bake Ideas

Each recipe keeps the process manageable while still delivering balanced meals. Think saucy pasta bakes, traybakes loaded with vegetables and chickpeas, and cozy one-pot dinners that don’t require constant attention. If you want meals that are practical, nourishing, and easy to get on the table, these recipes offer a good place to start.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

A creamy vegan pesto chickpea bowl with some crusty bread dipped in it
Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate lazy dinner recipe

Starting off this list of lazy vegan dinners is this creamy vegan chickpea bowl by Romy London. Chickpeas simmer with tomatoes, garlic, and spinach. Vegan cream cheese melts into the sauce and creates a rich base. Serve with toasted bread.

Find the recipe here.

Gnocchi, aubergine, and chickpea traybake

A vegan gnocchi recipe made with dairy-free feta
Natlicious Food Gnocchi is hugely popular and often accidentally vegan

Next, try this gnocchi, aubergine, and chickpea traybake by Natlicious Food. Everything cooks together in the oven with tomato passata, garlic, herbs, and harissa. Soft gnocchi and roasted vegetables finish with crumbled plant-based feta.

Find the recipe here.

Biscuit vegan ‘chicken’ pot pie

biscuit vegan chicken pot pie with Pillsbury jumbo biscuits, vegan chick'n and veggies
The Curvy Carbivore Have this American recipe on hand when you need to serve a crowd

For a crowd, make this biscuit vegan ‘chicken’ pot pie by The Curvy Carbivore. Potatoes, mixed vegetables, broth, and dairy-free milk form a thick filling. Vegan chicken adds texture. Biscuits bake on top and absorb the sauce underneath.

Find the recipe here.

Harissa tofu veggie traybake

harissa tofu veggie traybake for lazy vegan dinners
BOSH Make this traybake for a warming and relaxed meal

This harissa tofu veggie traybake by BOSH! is another easy dinner idea. Tofu, chickpeas, peppers, onions, and courgette roast together with a spiced harissa marinade. A blended cashew cream finishes the dish and balances the heat.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan no shrimp curry

no shrimp curry with Mauritian curry powder
Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez This vegan shrimp curry is an excellent choice for an easy meal

If you like vegan seafood, you can make this vegan no shrimp curry by Charlise Rookwood for dinner. Vegan shrimp cooks with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and curry leaves. Homemade curry powder and coconut oil build a spiced Mauritian-style sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Pasta Dishes

Vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet made with vegan cheese
Romy London This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients

Romy London’s vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet is another great option. Leeks cook with garlic, sage, miso, and nutritional yeast. Haricot beans simmer in stock until creamy. Melted vegan cheese forms a golden layer on top.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot savory root vegetable stew

one-pot savory root vegetable stew with mushrooms and carrots
Kate Friedman Mushrooms make this stew extra meaty

From Kate Friedman, this one-pot savory root vegetable stew is a staple to add to your recipe rotation. Mushrooms, carrots, and turnips cook in a thick sauce. Tomato paste, tamari, and maple syrup create a deep savory base.

Find the recipe here.

Spaghetti bake with creamy alfredo sauce

a picture of a vegan saucy spaghetti bake made with plant-based creamy alfredo sauce
Tanya Pilgram Tomatoey, creamy, and comforting, this saucy spaghetti bake is the perfect mid-week meal

This spaghetti bake with creamy alfredo sauce is completely vegan and comes from Sam Turnbull. Uncooked spaghetti bakes directly in tomato sauce with onion and garlic. A creamy plant-based alfredo sauce spreads over the top before the final bake.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free garlic butter chickpea skillet

dairy-free garlic butter chickpea skillet for lazy vegan dinners
Romy London You can use chickpea rice or orzo pasta for this recipe

This garlic butter chickpea skillet is another Romy London recipe. Garlic cooks in vegan butter before chickpeas and kale are added. Chickpea rice and vegetable broth bring everything together. Lemon juice and coconut yogurt finish the sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and sage pasta

A plate of mushroom and sage pasta cooked to a dairy-free and vegan recipe
Romy London This family-friendly mushroom pasta dish is super simple to make

The final recipe on this list is Romy London’s mushroom and sage pasta. Tagliatelle mixes with chestnut mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh sage. A simple sauce of soy milk and flour thickens in the pan and coats the pasta.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Nourishing One Pot Meals For Winter

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

pasta

recipes

stew

vegan recipes

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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