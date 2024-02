If you want to cook something indulgent yet nutritious this weekend, this vegan gnocchi traybake could be just the ticket. Aubergines are packed full of fiber, while chickpeas give this dish a boost of plant protein.

Gnocchi is a hugely popular Italian dumpling. Traditionally, gnocchi are made from a mixture of cooked potatoes and flour, and gnocchi is often naturally vegan. The below recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, uses shop-bought gnocchi, but it’s easy to make yourself at home if you’d prefer.

Note: If you’re buying gnocchi from the shop, you’ll need to check the ingredients before buying, as some readymade gnocchi has eggs or milk added. This recipe also calls for dairy-free feta, which you can easily find in many supermarkets (or make at home yourself with this vegan feta recipe).

Gnocchi, aubergine, and chickpea traybake

This one bake tray will be a perfect meal for any week night as it's easy to put together and the oven does most of the job No ratings yet Ingredients 250 g aubergine (eggplant)

2 cloves of garlic

Fresh coriander

400 g chickpeas, from a can

200 g tomato passata

1 tsp harissa paste

1 tsp of each dried oregano and dried basil

1/2 tsp garlic granules

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

500 g gnocchi

100 g plant-based feta Instructions Cut the aubergine in small cubes, peel the garlic and grate it.

Chop the fresh coriander and put some leaves in the side for decoration.

In a baking pan, add the chickpeas, aubergine, tomato passata, harissa paste, the spices, season with salt and pepper and the olive oil and mix well.

Add 250ml of water, cover with a foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Then add gnocchi and crumble the feta (keep some for the end), combine with the rest of the ingredients, cover and bake for additional 10minutes.

Uncover and bake for another 5 minutes.

Serve with the remaining fresh coriander and feta.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

