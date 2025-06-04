Charlise Rookwood’s no shrimp curry from Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking is packed full of flavor. Vegan shrimp, a type of vegan seafood, is marinated in lemon juice, curry powder, and salt before being simmered with sautéed onion, curry leaves, ginger, garlic paste, and tomato. The result is a tasty Mauritian curry where the spices cling to every bite.

The homemade curry powder blends toasted coriander, cumin, fennel, fenugreek, and turmeric, giving the dish warmth and complexity. Coconut oil adds body, while fresh cilantro lifts the flavors.

This plant-based recipe works well with pilau rice, chapatis, or a variety of Creole chutneys. The vegan shrimp adds novelty and texture, making it a great choice for sharing with friends or family at dinner. Its quick cooking time also makes it practical for busy evenings.

Note: The recipe uses vegan shrimp from Cavi-art, a seaweed-based alternative.

How to make the no shrimp curry

If you follow a plant-based diet but miss the taste of fish, this plant-based curry is a must-try. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Homemade Mauritian Curry Powder see below

1 teaspoon salt plus more as needed

1 pound (455 g) vegan shrimp such as Cavi-art or All Vegetarian

1 tablespoon unrefined coconut oil

1 large red onion chopped

10 fresh curry leaves

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon storebought garlic paste

1 cup 40 g chopped fresh cilantro plus more for garnish

1 tomato finely chopped Homemade Mauritian Curry Powder – Makes ¾ cup (80G) 6 tablespoons (30 g) coriander seeds

2½ tablespoons cumin seeds

4 teaspoons fennel seeds

1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds

1 1-inch/2.5 cm piece cinnamon stick

4 whole dried red chiles broken into pieces (discard most of the seeds)

5 dried curry leaves

4 teaspoons ground turmeric Instructions In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, curry powder, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and the shrimp and mix well. Set aside to marinate while you prepare the rest of the dish.

In a large, cast-iron pan over medium-high heat, heat the oil to prepare for tempering. When the oil is hot, add the onion and sauté for 4 to 6 minutes, until browned. Add the curry leaves, then add the grated ginger, garlic paste, cilantro, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Mix in the tomato, the marinated shrimp, and ¼ cup (60 ml) water. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 7 to 8 minutes.

Taste and adjust salt if necessary. Remove from the heat, garnish with more fresh cilantro, and serve. For the Homemade Mauritian Curry Powder Heat a medium pan, preferably cast iron, on low to medium heat. Ensure the heat is not too high, to prevent the spices from scorching.

Once the pan is hot, add the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, and cinnamon stick. Gently stir until aromatic, about 1 minute.

Add the chiles and curry leaves. Continue to stir gently for 1 or 2 more minutes, until you can smell the delightful fragrance of the curry leaves.

Add the turmeric and give the mixture a quick stir. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and allow the spice mix to cool completely.

Once the spices are cool, use a spice grinder to grind them into a fine powder.

Transfer the ground curry powder to an airtight container, preferably glass, and store it in a cool, dark place. This homemade blend keeps for several months.

Excerpted from the new book Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. Photos copyright (c) 2025 by Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez. Published by Abrams.

