Sheet Pan Crispy Black Pepper Tofu – With 34g Of Protein

This sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu from Gigi Grassia’s new vegan cookbook Plant Protein is tasty, nutritious, and easy to prep. It’s completely gluten-free and delivers 34 grams of plant protein per serving. You get crispy tofu, roasted sweet potato, and tender broccoli – all cooked on one tray for minimal cleanup.

A lime and coriander yogurt sauce adds a fresh, tangy finish. Serve everything with brown rice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a complete dinner. The sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu serves two to four people, so it works well for a shared meal or solo prep for the week.

Leftovers stay fresh in the fridge for up to three days. That makes it ideal for lunchboxes or no-fuss dinners later in the week. It reheats well and still holds its flavor and texture.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or your family, this recipe keeps things simple without sacrificing flavor. It’s hearty, high-protein, and full of color – perfect for those busy nights when you want something nourishing and easy.

How to make this sheet pan tofu

Busy? Make this sweet potato, broccoli, and crispy black pepper tofu traybake. This sheet pan dinner is full of fiber and protein and goes well with a vegan yogurt, lime, and coriander sauce. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 300 g firm tofu drained and pressed, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons cornflour cornstarch

Pinch of salt

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic granules

2 sweet potatoes diced

150 g Tenderstem broccoli broccolini, chopped

Olive oil for drizzling Lime and coriander sauce 15 g coriander cilantro, plus extra to serve

3 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons high-protein plant- based yoghurt

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper To serve 250 g brown rice cooked

Sesame seeds Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/Gas mark 6 and line a baking tray (pan) with baking parchment.

Combine the tofu cubes with the cornflour, salt, pepper and garlic granules in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil, then toss to coat evenly. Transfer the coated tofu to the prepared baking tray and set aside.

In the same bowl, combine the diced sweet potatoes and broccoli. Season with salt, pepper and oil to taste. Toss to coat, then transfer them to the baking tray with the tofu.

Roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are fork- tender and the tofu is crispy.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce by combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blending until smooth.

Serve the crispy tofu, sweet potatoes and broccoli with brown rice, sprinkled with coriander and sesame seeds and drizzled with the sauce.

Excerpted from Plant Protein by Gigi Grassia, published in 2025 by Greenfinch, an imprint of Quercus Editions Ltd. Photography by Kimberly Espinel.

