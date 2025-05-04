X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Sheet Pan Crispy Black Pepper Tofu – With 34g Of Protein

This sheet pan meal is full of protein and fiber while using uncomplicated ingredients

By

2 Minutes Read

sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu, broccoli, and sweet potatoes This easy dinner has 34 grams of protein - Media Credit: Kimberly Espinel
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu from Gigi Grassia’s new vegan cookbook Plant Protein is tasty, nutritious, and easy to prep. It’s completely gluten-free and delivers 34 grams of plant protein per serving. You get crispy tofu, roasted sweet potato, and tender broccoli – all cooked on one tray for minimal cleanup.

A lime and coriander yogurt sauce adds a fresh, tangy finish. Serve everything with brown rice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a complete dinner. The sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu serves two to four people, so it works well for a shared meal or solo prep for the week.

Leftovers stay fresh in the fridge for up to three days. That makes it ideal for lunchboxes or no-fuss dinners later in the week. It reheats well and still holds its flavor and texture.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or your family, this recipe keeps things simple without sacrificing flavor. It’s hearty, high-protein, and full of color – perfect for those busy nights when you want something nourishing and easy.

Read more: Creamy Gochujang Chickpeas And Lentils

How to make this sheet pan tofu

Busy? Make this sweet potato, broccoli, and crispy black pepper tofu traybake. This sheet pan dinner is full of fiber and protein and goes well with a vegan yogurt, lime, and coriander sauce.
sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu, broccoli, and sweet potatoes
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 300 g firm tofu drained and pressed, cut into cubes
  • 2 tablespoons cornflour cornstarch
  • Pinch of salt
  • teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic granules
  • 2 sweet potatoes diced
  • 150 g Tenderstem broccoli broccolini, chopped
  • Olive oil for drizzling
Lime and coriander sauce
  • 15 g coriander cilantro, plus extra to serve
  • 3 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 3 tablespoons high-protein plant- based yoghurt
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve
  • 250 g brown rice cooked
  • Sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/Gas mark 6 and line a baking tray (pan) with baking parchment.
  • Combine the tofu cubes with the cornflour, salt, pepper and garlic granules in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil, then toss to coat evenly. Transfer the coated tofu to the prepared baking tray and set aside.
  • In the same bowl, combine the diced sweet potatoes and broccoli. Season with salt, pepper and oil to taste. Toss to coat, then transfer them to the baking tray with the tofu.
  • Roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are fork- tender and the tofu is crispy.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the sauce by combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blending until smooth.
  • Serve the crispy tofu, sweet potatoes and broccoli with brown rice, sprinkled with coriander and sesame seeds and drizzled with the sauce.

Excerpted from Plant Protein by Gigi Grassia, published in 2025 by Greenfinch, an imprint of Quercus Editions Ltd. Photography by Kimberly Espinel.

Read more: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Tagged

broccoli

gluten free

high protein

recipes

sweet potato

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Gigi Grassia

Foodie influencer, vegan nutrition coach, ultra-marathon runner and personal trainer Gigi Grassia (@gigi_goes_vegan) merges her love of cooking and her expertise with her need to fuel an active lifestyle powered by plants. Gigi demystifies how protein works and how we can easily incorporate it in our diets without relying on animal products. You’ll also find a handy list of pantry and fridge staples, plus tips for batch-cooking to get you organised for busy weeks.

More by Gigi Grassia

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active