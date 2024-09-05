10 Vegan Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant, also known as aubergine, is a staple in many vegan dishes due to its versatility and nutritional benefits. The hugely popular vegetable absorbs flavors beautifully and adds a satisfying texture to meals.

Read more: 50 High-Fiber Recipes

Whether roasted, grilled, or baked, eggplant can be transformed into creative and tasty plant-based dishes that are hearty and filling. From rich stews to crispy bites, these eggplant recipes offer endless possibilities for those following a plant-based diet.

Eggplant is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a great choice for healthy vegan meals. It’s full of vitamin C and rich in fiber, helping to promote digestion and keep you feeling full.

Additionally, eggplant contains antioxidants like nasunin, which support overall health. With so many ways to cook it, vegans can create flavorful, satisfying dishes that showcase the versatility of eggplant. Whether you’re looking for something savory or spicy, eggplant can fit into a wide range of recipes.

Read more: 20 Vibrant Vitamin C-Packed Recipes

10 eggplant recipes

The recipes you’ll find below give you plenty of ways to use aubergine, or eggplant, in your cooking. From aubergine steaks to crispy eggplants, there are loads of creative ways to use this vegetable.

Extra crispy eggplants

Natlicious Food Tempted to try out eggplants? This recipe is sure to impress

These extra-crispy eggplants served with a creamy roasted pepper dip by Natlicious Food are perfect for date night. Made with two in mind, you can easily make this appealing recipe for you and your partner. All you need for this dish are four aubergines, ingredients for a coating and batter, and your tasty roasted red pepper dip. Top with spring onions and carob syrup, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted aubergine with harissa yogurt

Clare Winfield This harissa aubergine recipe is fresh, spicy, and flavorful

Roasting aubergines creates a creamy consistency in a chewy shell. These eggplants, in particular, make for a great meal thanks to the earthy flavors of the aubergine, which is then topped with sweet and spicy harissa and vegan yogurt. The recipe comes from Madeleine Olivia and uses classic Middle Eastern flavors to create this dish. With lemon, garlic, pine nuts, chopped mint, and chili, you’ll adore the recipe’s flavor combos.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free eggplant lasagna

Amber Asakura Eggplant is a great addition to lasagna

Swap pasta for eggplants in this gluten-free eggplant lasagna. This recipe by Clean Food Dirty Girl has that classic Italian flavor without meat or gluten. With rich flavors and a hearty texture, this dish is tasty and easy to make.

You can make this dish with minimal effort. After preparing all your ingredients, the dairy-free ricotta, the sauteed veggies, the baked eggplant slices, and the marinara, next is assembly. Assemble as usual, but replace the lasagna sheets with the sliced eggplant and layer the rest of the ingredients as usual.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted aubergine steak

Romy London This roasted aubergine steak is great for dinner parties

Roast dinners are generally seen as meat-filled dishes with vegetables as sides only. However, this roasted aubergine steak recipe by Romy London takes the versatile aubergine and puts vegetables at the forefront of this plant-based dish. To prepare this meal, you’ll char your eggplant, remove the skin, and then coat it in a rub before broiling. Finally, serve with your favorite roast vegetables and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheesy aubergine parmigiana

Plant Club Parmigiana is a classic Italian dish, and it can easily be made to a vegan recipe

This vegan twist on the classic Italian Parmigiana by Plant Club is a must-try. Parmigiana is an already vegetarian creation that is made vegan with simple tweaks. By simply replacing dairy with plant-based alternatives you can easily make this baked pasta. Try this recipe out if you like eggplants cooked in tangy tomato sauce and topped with creamy vegan mozzarella.

Find the recipe here.

Miso aubergine steaks

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club These miso aubergine steaks are tasty, hearty, and great for dinner

Here’s another take on aubergine steaks. This recipe comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and takes only 12 minutes to make. Start by scoring your aubergine halves, then glaze them with a miso sauce before cooking them on a well-oiled grill on each side. Serve with chili flakes, vegan yogurt, and parsley if desired.

Find the recipe here.

Easy gnocchi, aubergine, and chickpea traybake

Natlicious Food Gnocchi is hugely popular and often accidentally vegan

Another aubergine recipe from Natlicious Food is a gnocchi, chickpea, and aubergine tray bake. This tray bake is both nutritious and indulgent. It combines eggplant, chickpeas, tomato paste, harissa, gnocchi, plant-based feta, and various seasonings to make this meal. Add all ingredients to your baking dish, let the oven do its work for 35 minutes, and then enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced harissa aubergine on butter bean mash

Yuki Sugiura Yes, you can make mash from butter beans!

So Vegan’s harissa aubergine and butter bean mash recipe has a stunning taste and mouthfeel. This meal is delightful to eat with perfectly fried aubergine, rose harissa paste (less intense than regular), lentils, tomato, and mashed butter beans. It comes together in 30 minutes and offers a healthy yet tasty meal.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky Asian aubergine with curried chickpeas

Nourishing Amy These sticky aubergines pairs perfectly with chickpea curry and coconut rice

Sticky Asian aubergine with curried chickpeas and coconut rice is a hearty recipe layered with flavor. It comes from Nourishing Amy, and you can expect each element of this dish to be flavorful and exciting. From the well-marinated miso, lime, and tamari eggplants to the sweet coconut rice and, finally, the fragrant chickpea curry, this meal is sure to delight the palate.

Find the recipe here.

Eggplant roll-ups

Parisas Vegan Life Eggplant roll-ups are a fun way to utilize aubergine

Finally, the last recipe on this list is the eggplant roll-ups by Parisas Vegan Life. By slicing your eggplant into thin strips, filling them with a tomato and lentil mixture, and setting them in a tomato-covered pot, you’ll have a quick and easy dinner ready in no time. Give these a try for a different aubergine texture, and enjoy the benefits of a one-pot meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 17 Vegan Dinner Recipes Where Vegetables Are The Main Event