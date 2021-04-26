Reading Time: < 1 minute
Feast your eyes on this wholesome, rich and tasty dish, with the humble Eggplant as the star!
Ingredients
- 5 eggplants medium
- 1 onion finely diced
- 1 cup lentils cooked
- 1/4 cup bell pepper finely chopped
- 1/2 cup mushroom finely diced
- 1/2 cup tomato finely chopped
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp thyme
- 1 cup tomato sauce
Instructions
Slice the eggplants lengthwise into ½ cm slices. Then put them in a large bowl of water and salt. Set it aside for 20 minutes. This method helps to remove the bitter flavor from eggplants. Then steam-fry them in a small amount of oil and water in a pan covered with lid until soft. Then, lay them out on a flat surface like a tray.
Sauté the onion in a small amount of oil. Add bell pepper, mushroom, tomato and lentils to it and stir for a couple of minutes.
Add the seasonings and tomato paste to the mix, stir and let it cook for 5 minutes.
Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto an eggplant slice and then roll it up. Repeat this step for all slices.
Pour some oil plus tomato sauce into a pan and put the eggplant roll-ups on the sauce next to each other. Cover the pan with lid and let it cook for about 20 minutes or so over a low heat. Now your delicious eggplant roll-ups are ready.
This recipe was republished with permission from Parisas Vegan Life.