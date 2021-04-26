Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Feast your eyes on this wholesome, rich and tasty dish, with the humble Eggplant as the star!
Duration50 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Prep Time30 mins

Ingredients

  • 5 eggplants medium
  • 1 onion finely diced
  • 1 cup lentils cooked
  • 1/4 cup bell pepper finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup mushroom finely diced
  • 1/2 cup tomato finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • salt to taste
  • pepper to taste
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp thyme
  • 1 cup tomato sauce

Instructions

  • Slice the eggplants lengthwise into ½ cm slices. Then put them in a large bowl of water and salt. Set it aside for 20 minutes. This method helps to remove the bitter flavor from eggplants. Then steam-fry them in a small amount of oil and water in a pan covered with lid until soft. Then, lay them out on a flat surface like a tray.
  • Sauté the onion in a small amount of oil. Add bell pepper, mushroom, tomato and lentils to it and stir for a couple of minutes.
  • Add the seasonings and tomato paste to the mix, stir and let it cook for 5 minutes.
  • Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto an eggplant slice and then roll it up. Repeat this step for all slices.
  • Pour some oil plus tomato sauce into a pan and put the eggplant roll-ups on the sauce next to each other. Cover the pan with lid and let it cook for about 20 minutes or so over a low heat. Now your delicious eggplant roll-ups are ready.
This recipe was republished with permission from Parisas Vegan Life.

Parisas Vegan Life

Parisa is a hugely talented Vegan food stylist and recipe developer from Iran. Her images are so beautiful and the recipes you will find, are wholesome and full of flavor!