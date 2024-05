If you’re not a fan of eggplant, we bet this dish is about to change your mind. This vegan eggplant recipe will show you how to make extra crispy eggplants with a creamy roasted pepper dip.

Eggplants (also known as aubergines) are a versatile vegetable belonging to the nightshade family. They are characterized by their glossy, deep purple skin and spongy texture. Native to India, eggplants are now cultivated worldwide and are popular in various cuisines. They are used in a range of dishes, from Italian parmigiana to Middle Eastern baba ganoush, due to their ability to absorb flavors and provide a meaty texture.

Eggplants offer several health benefits, being low in calories and rich in fiber, which supports digestive health. They contain essential nutrients such as vitamins C, K, and B6, and minerals like potassium and manganese. Additionally, eggplants are a good source of antioxidants, particularly nasunin found in their skin, which helps protect cells from damage.

They are found in many vegan recipes, including the below from Natlicious Food. Here’s how to make extra crispy eggplants.

Extra crispy eggplants

Today we are making the most delicious and crispy aubergines that are served with a creamy roasted pepper dip and topped with carob syrup and spring onions! No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 4 aubergines (eggplants)

Oil for frying

100 g flour Coating 200 g breadcrumbs

50 g sesame seeds

1/2 tsp each smoked paprika, garlic granules and dried parsley Batter 150 g flour

1 tsp baking powder

Salt & pepper

1/2 tsp each dried oregano, paprika, garlic granules, dried parsley and chili flakes

250 g water Serve with: Roasted red pepper dip

2 tbsp carob syrup

1 spring onion (chopped) Instructions Poke the aubergines with a fork and place them in a baking tray.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Spread the 100g of flour on a place with a pinch of salt.

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients for the coating and whisk to combine.

In a separate large bowl, add all the ingredients for the batter and whisk well, then place in the fridge to rest for a bit.

Once the aubergines are baked, place them in a bowl and cover with clean film. Let them rest for 10-15 minutes.

While waiting you can prep the roasted red pepper dip

Use a knife to carefully remove the skin of the aubergines and use a fork to press them slightly down to create a bigger surface.

Then start the coating, first in the flour, then in the batter and finally in the breadcrumb mixture.

Place each aubergine on a plate and once you have finish coating all of the you can start frying.

Heat the vegetable oil in a shallow pan or pot and once the oil is hot, add few pieces carefully. Fry them for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Fry them in batches, as you don't want to overcrowd the pan (I dried 2 at a time).

Once they are cooked, place them on a plate lined with kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil and sprinkle some salt.

Serve with the red pepper dip, drizzle some carob syrup and sprinkle some spring onions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

