10 Sweet Vegan Valentine’s Day Recipes

Valentine’s Day is a day for showing love to the people you care about. Making something sweet is a simple way to do that. This list brings together sweet vegan Valentine’s Day recipes you can cook or bake for your partner as a small, thoughtful gesture.

The recipes focus on desserts and treats, with plenty of chocolate, fruit, and rich flavors. Some are quick to pull together. Others take a little more time. All of them work as something you can make at home and share.

You’ll find truffles, cookies, baked desserts, and creamy sweets that suit a Valentine’s Day table without needing complicated techniques. If you’re looking for sweet vegan Valentine’s Day recipes to make for someone you love, this collection will give you plenty of inspiration.

Cranberry chocolate truffles

Claire Power These easy-to-make truffles look special with dried rose petals as decoration

Starting off this list are these attractive cranberry chocolate truffles by Claire Power. Ground nuts and dried cranberries form a naturally sweet center, coated in dark chocolate and finished with rose petals. The mix of fruit, crunch, and floral topping makes them visually striking and rich.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate dipped cookies

The Vegan Larder Simple chocolate and freeze-dried fruit decor make these heart-shaped cookies look special

These vegan chocolate-dipped cookies are a simple recipe by The Vegan Larder with a lot of payoff. Crisp vanilla cookies meet dark and white chocolate coatings, finished with freeze-dried fruit and nuts. The contrast between buttery dough and snappy chocolate gives each bite a wonderful texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Dark chocolate, chili, and orange flowers

The Balanced Kitchen This recipe is for the dark chocolate lovers

These homemade chocolates by The Balanced Kitchen are for dark chocolate enthusiasts. Deep cocoa flavor pairs with orange zest and a subtle chili kick, creating a sharp, aromatic finish. Molded into floral shapes, they look polished while delivering layered bitterness, citrus brightness, and gentle heat.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry peanut butter protein chocolate cups

Sculpted Kitchen These PB & J cups are a great Valentine’s gift

Who doesn’t love chocolate peanut butter cups? Add these protein cups with raspberry from Sculpted Kitchen to your Valentine’s Day treat list. Creamy peanut butter, tart raspberry compote, and a chocolate shell create clear layers, while chia seeds and protein powder keep this cup structured.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate cherry espresso pots

Rebel Recipes This simple recipe is a layered and decadent dessert, perfect for after a Valentine’s meal

Dark, rich, and tart, these chocolate cherry espresso pots by Rebel Recipes are an indulgent dessert. Coconut cream, melted chocolate, cacao, and espresso form a dense base, while softened cherries cut through the richness. Served chilled, the texture lands somewhere between mousse and custard.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lemon curd shortbread

Sara Kidd These lemon curd shortbreads make a lovely dessert you can enjoy with ice cream

These heart-shaped vegan lemon curd shortbread biscuits by Sara Kidd are a great choice if your partner doesn’t like milk chocolate. Buttery shortbread sandwiches a sharp, set lemon curd center, finished with white chocolate drizzle. The contrast between the crumbly biscuit and the citrus filling keeps each bite lively.

Find the recipe here.

White chocolate and raspberry baked cheesecake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This baked vegan cheesecake uses vegan cream cheese and ground almonds

Go big with this white chocolate and raspberry baked cheesecake by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. A biscuit base supports a smooth, baked filling enriched with white chocolate and almond flour. Raspberries run through the center and topping, adding acidity that cuts through the creamy filling.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate-covered strawberry muffins

The Fruity Life These gluten-free chocolate-covered strawberry muffins are vegan and made with zucchini

Next up are these chocolate-covered strawberry muffins from This Fruity Life. Oat flour and cacao create a soft, brownie-like crumb, while strawberries add bursts of sweetness. Almond butter and banana keep the texture moist, making these muffins dense, rich, and packed with chocolate flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots

The Zesty Lime This chia pudding includes silken tofu

These high-protein strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots by The Zesty Lime are another excellent option. Silken tofu blends into a smooth cheesecake-style base, layered with strawberry compote and biscuit crumbs. Chia seeds help the filling set while adding texture and visual contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Heart-shaped chocolate truffles

Romy London Keep this vegan truffle recipe on hand if you want to impress someone you love

The last recipe on this list is for these vegan heart-shaped chocolate truffles by Romy London. Dark chocolate combines with crunchy bran sticks and walnuts for texture, then gets coated in a smooth chocolate shell. Molded shapes and nut topping give them a polished, gift-ready finish.

Find the recipe here.

