How To Make Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Chocolate Truffles

These vegan heart-shaped chocolate truffles by Romy London are perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting. Made with white and dark chocolate, bran sticks, and walnuts, they are rich, indulgent, and completely plant-based. Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or want to surprise friends, these homemade treats make an excellent, thoughtful gift.

Making your own vegan chocolate in molds at home is a fun and rewarding process, even for beginners. Start with melted vegan chocolate and pour it into silicone or metal molds. Silicone molds are particularly beginner-friendly because they make removing the chocolates easy without breaking them. You can find molds in various shapes, from classic rounds to festive hearts, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

You can present these truffles in decorative tins, heart-shaped boxes, or even small glass jars tied with ribbons for a personal touch. Easy to prepare, they are not only delicious but also fun to make, adding a handmade charm to your Valentine’s Day celebration. These truffles are a sweet way to show someone you care while keeping things vegan.

Heart-shaped chocolate truffles

These vegan chocolate truffles are made with dark chocolate, crunchy bran sticks, and buttery walnuts. These homemade chocolates are the perfect Valentine's treat, best given as a gift. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 15 truffles Ingredients 150 g dark chocolate melted

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 pinch of salt

80 g crushed bran sticks

60 g walnuts plus a few extra nuts for the decoration

150 g white or dark chocolate for the coating melted Instructions Start by melting the dark chocolate until smooth. In a mixing bowl, combine the melted chocolate with the coconut oil and a pinch of salt, stirring until well blended.

Add the bran sticks and walnuts to a food processor and process until broken down into a sand-like texture.

Fold the bran mix into the melted chocolate mixture and combine everything together gently until evenly distributed.

Divide into 15 chocolate molds or chill the mix for 5 minutes, divide into truffles using a spoon and roll them into truffle-sized balls. Chill in the fridge until set. In the meantime, melt the rest of the chocolate for the decoration.

Once set, coat each chocolate truffle in melted chocolate. Allow for any excess to drip off and place the truffles onto a lined tray. Decorate with a piece of walnut placed on top of each truffle before the chocolate sets, then transfer the tray into the fridge to set. Place the balls onto a parchment-lined tray, leaving a bit of space between each one.

After setting for at least 30 minutes, the truffles are ready to serve and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

