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Desserts Vegan Recipes

10 Sweet Recipes For Your Next Tea Party

Tea parties will never go out of style

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7 Minutes Read

a picture of almond tea cakes made with marzipan, apricot jam, and topped with flowers for your next tea party For your next vegan tea party, introduce some of these lovely bakes to share with friends - Media Credit: Ditte Isager

There’s something special about a tea party spread. It brings together bite-sized bakes, soft cakes, and small desserts you can pick up between sips of tea. Some recipes can be made ahead. Others can be shared. All of them sit well on one table. If you’re looking for sweet vegan recipes for your next tea party, this list offers options that feel classic, easy to serve, and varied.

You’ll find crumbly shortbread, soft scones, creamy chocolate pots, and delicate meringue nests. Each recipe works in small portions. Each one is easy to serve. Most can be picked up without any fuss. This makes them ideal for a relaxed setting where people can graze and come back for more.

Read more: 10 Cozy Vegan Bakes For Afternoon Tea

You’ll also find a couple of simple cakes to slice and share. They add something familiar to the table. They pair well with the smaller treats. These recipes help you put together a spread that looks inviting and feels easy. Everything can come from one kitchen or a few.

Berry scones with lemon hibiscus cashew cream

a picture of one of eight plant-based berry scones with lemon hibiscus cashew cream
Amber Asakura Customize your scones with any berry mix you like

Scones are a classic tea party bake, and these berry scones by Clean Food Dirty Girl are an easy yet flavorful option to choose. These plant-based scones come together with whole-grain flour, coconut milk, and frozen berries for a soft, tender texture. Serve with a hibiscus cashew cream for a tangy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan shortbread biscuits with edible flowers

Edible shortbread biscuits in a white bowl with edible flowers on top
The Garden Party These shortbread biscuits look and taste amazing

Baking biscuits is an easy way to add to your spread. These vegan shortbread biscuits with edible flowers by Rachel Steenland keep things special. This simple shortbread uses vegan butter, sugar, and flour to create a crisp, crumbly texture. Roll, cut, and press edible flowers into each biscuit before baking. The result looks delicate but holds its shape well.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry and whipped cream meringue nests

blueberry and whipped cream meringue nests for your next tea party
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club These vegan meringues are ideal for sharing

These meringues with blueberries and vegan whipped cream are from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and make a light addition to any table. Aquafaba creates a glossy meringue that bakes low and slow until crisp. Fill each nest with whipped coconut cream and top with blueberry sauce. The contrast of crunchy shells and soft filling keeps things interesting. Assemble just before serving for the best texture.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes

a picture of two mini blueberry cheesecakes with blueberries for decoration
The Experiment These gluten-free mini blueberry cheesecakes store well in the fridge or freezer

These dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes are a great make-ahead option from Melissa King. A simple almond and date crust forms the base, while soaked cashews blend into a smooth filling with blueberries and lemon. Spoon into muffin liners and chill until firm. These hold their shape well and can be made in advance, making them easy to serve in small portions.

Find the recipe here.

Jaffa tart

vegan jaffa tart with orange peel, chocolate ganache, and orange curd for your next tea party
Sara Kidd Slice this Jaffa Cake-style tart into bite-sized pieces to enjoy a bit of everything

Try this Jaffa tart by Sara Kidd for a citrusy, chocolate-topped addition to your spread. This tart layers a smooth orange curd with a rich chocolate ganache on top. The curd sets firm, while the ganache adds a glossy finish. Slice into small pieces for easy serving. Candied orange peel adds texture and a sharp citrus note.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Sweet Tart Ideas

Coconut milk dark chocolate mousse

coconut milk dark chocolate mousse with vanilla extract and vegan chocolate
John C. Watson You can add flavorings like almond or peppermint extract for a fun finish

From Karina Inkster, try these coconut milk dark chocolate mousses to share. This mousse uses just coconut milk, dark chocolate, and vanilla for a smooth, rich texture. Heat, stir, and chill until set. It thickens in the fridge and holds well in small glasses. Make ahead and serve plain or with simple toppings like fruit or coconut.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Bakewell cake

A whole vegan bakewell cake with a slice taken out of it
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This vegan cake tastes just like a Bakewell tart

Also from Viva, this vegan Bakewell cake is a must-have at your next tea party. This soft sponge combines ground almonds with raspberries for a sweet and slightly tart flavor. The batter comes together quickly using plant milk and vinegar. Bake, slice, and serve in small squares. It brings a familiar bakery-style option to your table.

Find the recipe here.

Salted caramel chocolate pots

a picture of a salted caramel chocolate pot made with vegan ingredients and topped with salt and biscuits
So Vegan These vegan salted caramel chocolate pots are super creamy and flavorful

For something decadent, make these salted caramel chocolate pots by So Vegan. These layered pots combine a smooth date caramel with a rich chocolate topping. Spoon into small glasses and chill until set. The caramel stays soft while the chocolate firms slightly. Finish with a pinch of salt and crushed biscuits for texture.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry lemon drizzle cake

a lemon blueberry drizzle cake with purple frosting
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This lemon drizzle cake has a vibrant blueberry jam icing

Viva’s vegan blueberry and lemon drizzle cake is fluffy, zesty, and easy to slice and share. This loaf-style cake uses fresh lemon juice and zest for a bright flavor. Blueberries add bursts of sweetness throughout. Pour over a simple drizzle while warm, then slice once cooled. It holds together well and works best when cut into small, neat pieces.

Find the recipe here.

Almond tea cakes

a picture of almond tea cakes made with marzipan, apricot jam, and topped with flowers
Ditte Isager These almond tea cakes are a great weekend treat

These almond tea cakes by Pamela Anderson finish this list of tea party ideas. These small cakes layer soft sponge with apricot syrup and marzipan, then coat each piece in a white chocolate glaze. The almond flavor runs throughout, while the glaze sets with a smooth finish. Cut into rectangles for easy serving.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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