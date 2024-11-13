Pamela Anderson’s Recipe For Vegan Almond Tea Cakes

Add these almond tea cakes to your very own Mad Hatter’s tea party — they’re beautiful, tasty, and vegan. This recipe from Pamela Anderson’s new plant-based cookbook, I LOVE YOU: Recipes from the Heart, shows just how easy it is to create your own afternoon tea experience at home. These almond tea cakes make a whimsical addition, with their light, tender crumb and delicate almond and vanilla flavors. They’re layered with apricot syrup, topped with marzipan, and coated in a sweet, dairy-free white chocolate glaze, making each bite feel like a treat from a classic tea party.

The process is simple, starting with a soft, fluffy cake base. After baking, you’ll brush on a layer of apricot syrup, adding a hint of fruitiness that pairs beautifully with the almond flavor. Next comes the marzipan layer, adding a smooth, subtly sweet texture that elevates these treats. Finally, you dip each cake in a silky white chocolate icing, making them as gorgeous as they are delicious.

These tea cakes are perfect for any gathering or even just a special afternoon snack. Garnish them with borage flowers or sliced almonds to create a delicate presentation that fits right into a whimsical, garden-inspired tea setup. Easy to make and even easier to enjoy, these almond tea cakes are sure to be a memorable addition to your next tea party.

Almond tea cakes

Excellent for your very own tea party, these almond tea cakes are sure to be a hit with your favorite vegan sandwiches and scones. No ratings yet Servings 18 cakes Ingredients For the cake 2½ cups (315 g) unbleached organic all-purpose flour

1½ cups (300 g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup (240 ml) water

¾ cup (180 ml) unsweetened plant milk

¼ cup (60 ml) refined coconut oil or plant butter, melted

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract For the apricot syrup ½ cup (150 g) apricot jam

1 tablespoon water For the marzipan layer Powdered sugar for rolling

12 ounces (340 g) marzipan Icing and garnishes 9 ounces (250 g) dairy-free white chocolate chips

½ cup (120 ml) hot water

⅓ cup (80 ml) agave syrup

1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2¼ cups (280 g) powdered sugar

Borage flowers for garnishing

Toasted sliced almonds for garnishing Instructions Prepare the cake Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line the bottom of a 9 by 13-inch (23 by 33 cm) baking pan with parchment paper and grease the sides of the pan with vegetable oil or baking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the water, plant milk, coconut oil or plant butter, lemon juice, and both extracts. Whisk just until incorporated. Transfer to the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until golden and springy when pressed lightly with a fingertip, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan.

Use a long serrated knife to trim the sides of the cake so that they are even. Prepare the apricot syrup In a small saucepan, warm the apricot jam and water over medium-low heat until syrupy, about 2 minutes. Brush over the top of the cake.

Prepare the marzipan layer

Dust a clean work surface with powdered sugar and roll out the marzipan to an 8 by 12-inch (20 by 30 cm) rectangle. Lay the marzipan over the top of the cake. Use a rolling pin or your palms press down very gently, just enough to adhere the marzipan to the cake. Chill in the freezer for 10 minutes. Prepare the icing Gently melt the white chocolate in a double boiler. In a liquid measuring cup, stir together the hot water, agave syrup, and vanilla. When the chocolate has melted completely, alternate adding about one-quarter of the water mixture and one-quarter of the powdered sugar. Whisk continuously to incorporate. Remove from the heat.

Place a wire rack over a piece of parchment paper. Finishing touches Cut the chilled cake into 18 (2 by 1½-inch / 5 by 4 cm) rectangles. Stick a fork in the bottom of one rectangle and then dip it into the icing. Turn it right-side up and place on the wire rack. Repeat. Chill for a few minutes in the freezer to allow the icing to set, then garnish with flowers or a few sliced almonds in the shape of a flower.

Excerpted from I LOVE YOU by Pamela Anderson with Maria Zizka. Copyright © 2024 by Anderson Media Company, LLC. Photographs by Ditte Isager. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

