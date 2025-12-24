Make these plant-based berry scones with lemon hibiscus cashew cream from Clean Food Dirty Girl for a simple bake you can enjoy anytime. The recipe makes eight scones, so you can share them or keep them on hand for breakfast, snacks, or afternoon tea.

The dough comes together with chilled coconut milk, whole-grain flour, and frozen berries. Lemon zest and vanilla add brightness, and the cold coconut milk helps create a soft, tender texture. The scones bake into firm, golden wedges that hold their shape and slice cleanly.

The cashew cream brings the finishing touch. It blends cashews with hibiscus tea, maple syrup, and lemon zest for a tangy, lightly sweet topping. Spoon it over the scones once they cool, or serve it on the side for dipping. These scones store well and taste great fresh or at room temperature.

Bake your plant-based berry scones

These berry scones get a bright twist with lemon-hibiscus cashew cream. Soft, tender, and totally plant-based – a sweet bake for mornings, snacks, or tea breaks. Easy, fun, and freezer-friendly. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 35 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 8 scones Ingredients First make your Cashew Cream and get it chillin’ in the fridge Lemon Hibiscus Cashew Cream Ingredients ¾ cup raw cashews soaked in water for 10 minutes (105 g)

⅓ cup hibiscus tea from two hibiscus tea bags (see Lemon Hibiscus Cashew Cream Instructions)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon lemon zest Now make your scones Berry Scone Ingredients 1 cup chilled canned full-fat coconut milk (235 ml, see Note below)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour (240 g / see Note below / use gluten-free flour 1:1 ratio)

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup coconut sugar (40 g)

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen berries (125 g) Instructions Lemon Hibiscus Cashew Cream Instructions Soak the cashews and set aside for now.

Place two tea bags in a coffee mug. Boil some water and measure out 1/3 cup and add it to the coffee mug. Steep your tea for at least 10 minutes.

Drain the cashews and discard the soaking water. Place them in your blender along with the maple syrup and lemon zest.

Squeeze the liquid out of the tea bags into the coffee mug and discard the bags (or save them for a cup of hot tea). Add the tea to your blender and then blend the mixture until super creamy and smooth.

Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate until you’re ready to slather your scones. Berry Scone Instructions Preheat oven to 425 °F (220 °C) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Place the coconut milk into your blender and blend to combine it well, about 10 seconds. Measure out 1 cup of coconut milk and add it to a small mixing bowl along with the lemon zest, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Whisk to combine and then set aside for now. Store the remaining coconut milk in your fridge or freezer for another time.

Place the flour, baking powder, coconut sugar and salt into a large mixing bowl and whisk well.

Add the coconut milk mixture to the flour mixture and very gently stir together with a wooden spoon. Gently fold in the berries until all the ingredients are mixed together.

Sprinkle some flour onto a dry cutting board. Use your hands to form the dough into a large, smooth ball. Place the ball on the floured cutting board and use your hands to gently flatten it to a circle, about 1” thick (2.5 cm). Cut the circle into 8 equally-sized wedges (like a pizza), using a large knife.

Carefully transfer the wedges to your baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes until firm to the touch and golden brown on the bottom.

Transfer to a cooling rack and cool to room temperature. Note: The canned coconut milk needs to be refrigerated overnight before making the dough. Blend the contents of the can in your blender for a few seconds to re-combine, then measure what the recipe calls for.

Note: Too much or too little flour can make a major difference in how this recipe turns out. The most accurate way to measure flour is using the gram weight. If you don’t have a food scale, follow these steps for the most accurate measurement: First, use a spoon to fluff up the flour in the bag. You want to get some air in it. Next, use the spoon to lightly sprinkle the flour into your measuring cup, slightly overfilling it, then slide the edge of a knife across the top of the measuring cup to level it off. (Do this over the bag opening so the excess flour goes back into the bag.) Add the leveled measuring cup of flour to your mixing bowl.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

