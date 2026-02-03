X
Coconut Milk Dark Chocolate Mousse

This rich dark chocolate mousse pairs well with berries, coconut shavings, and more

coconut milk dark chocolate mousse with vanilla extract and vegan chocolate You can add flavorings like almond or peppermint extract for a fun finish - Media Credit: John C. Watson
This coconut milk dark chocolate mousse is a straightforward dessert made with very little effort. It uses just coconut milk, dark chocolate, and vanilla. There’s no baking involved and no special tools needed. Once chilled, the mousse turns thick, smooth, and deeply chocolatey. It’s the kind of dessert you can make ahead and forget about until you’re ready to serve.

The process is quick and hands-off. You warm the coconut milk, add the chocolate, and let it melt before stirring. After a few hours in the fridge, the mixture sets into a creamy mousse. You can adjust how thick it becomes by using a little more or less chocolate. Flavor additions work well here, too. Peppermint or almond extract can change the mood, while berries or shredded coconut make easy toppings.

This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. It works well for dinner parties, casual meals, or when you want something sweet without spending much time in the kitchen. Serve it plain or dressed up, depending on the occasion.

Whip up the coconut milk dark chocolate mousse

coconut milk dark chocolate mousse with vanilla extract and vegan chocolate
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 7 ounces (200 grams, or about 1¼ cups) 70 percent or more dark chocolate chips or chocolate bar pieces

Instructions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, bring coconut milk to steaming. Make sure the coconut milk doesn’t boil—you want to get it steaming with small bubbles appearing around the rim of the pot.
  • Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Add chocolate chips or pieces. Without stirring, let coconut milk and chocolate mixture stand for 5 minutes to allow chocolate to soften. Gently stir until mixture is smooth.
  • Pour into 4 dessert glasses or glass tumblers and chill in the fridge for 3 hours (or overnight).

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

The Author

Karina Inkster

Karina Inkster (a.k.a. Coach K) is a fitness and nutrition coach, author of five books, 23-year vegan, and magazine writer. She’s the founder of K.I. Health & Fitness, where she and her team lead award-winning coaching programs that help vegans worldwide get super strong and build health habits they’ll still hold at the age of 103. Karina holds a Masters degree in Gerontology, specializing in health and aging. She hosts the No-Bullsh!t Vegan podcast, available on all major podcast platforms and syndicated on radio in her city of Powell River, BC. Her work has been profiled by CNBC, Huffpost, Healthline, Bustle, Livestrong, and more. When she’s not eating dark chocolate or doing a ridiculous number of chin-ups, she performs and teaches accordion, piano, and didgeridoo.

