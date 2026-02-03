This coconut milk dark chocolate mousse is a straightforward dessert made with very little effort. It uses just coconut milk, dark chocolate, and vanilla. There’s no baking involved and no special tools needed. Once chilled, the mousse turns thick, smooth, and deeply chocolatey. It’s the kind of dessert you can make ahead and forget about until you’re ready to serve.

The process is quick and hands-off. You warm the coconut milk, add the chocolate, and let it melt before stirring. After a few hours in the fridge, the mixture sets into a creamy mousse. You can adjust how thick it becomes by using a little more or less chocolate. Flavor additions work well here, too. Peppermint or almond extract can change the mood, while berries or shredded coconut make easy toppings.

This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. It works well for dinner parties, casual meals, or when you want something sweet without spending much time in the kitchen. Serve it plain or dressed up, depending on the occasion.

Whip up the coconut milk dark chocolate mousse

This coconut milk dark chocolate mousse sets into a rich, creamy dessert using just a few ingredients. It’s easy to prepare ahead and serve after dinner or for guests. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

7 ounces (200 grams, or about 1¼ cups) 70 percent or more dark chocolate chips or chocolate bar pieces Instructions In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, bring coconut milk to steaming. Make sure the coconut milk doesn’t boil—you want to get it steaming with small bubbles appearing around the rim of the pot.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Add chocolate chips or pieces. Without stirring, let coconut milk and chocolate mixture stand for 5 minutes to allow chocolate to soften. Gently stir until mixture is smooth.

Pour into 4 dessert glasses or glass tumblers and chill in the fridge for 3 hours (or overnight).

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

