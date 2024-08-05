7 Sweet Potato Recipes

Sweet and starchy sweet potatoes are a highly nutritious root vegetable. The purple variety is credited with contributing to the longevity of people living in Okinawa, the southern Japanese islands where many people live beyond 100. The root vegetable is rapidly growing in popularity all over the world, meaning many people may be searching for some new and exciting sweet potato recipes to cook. The below are all 100 percent vegan and perfect for your next plant-based dinner.

Despite their name, sweet potatoes are actually only distantly related to potatoes. While sweet potatoes are from the morning glory family, regular potatoes are nightshades. Sweet potatoes work well in many kinds of dishes, making it easy to add more of them to your diet. They cost only slightly more than regular potatoes, so are an inexpensive way to boost the nutrients in your diet.

Sweet potato health benefits

Sweet potatoes contain complex carbohydrates, which take longer to digest and release energy more slowly than simple carbs. Though they taste sugary, high fiber content and low glycemic index means they aren’t likely to cause blood sugar spikes.

Sweet potatoes are good for gut health, as one cup cooked contains around 6.6g of fiber – a quarter of your daily fiber needs. They contain antioxidants, which can help to protect against some kinds of cancer. Among these antioxidants are anthocyanins, found particularly in purple sweet potatoes, that have potentially beneficial effects on brain health by reducing inflammation.

Orange sweet potatoes are an incredible source of beta carotene. The body turns this plant-based compound into vitamin A, which supports good vision and a healthy immune system.

Sweet potato recipes

The following sweet potato recipes are all plant-based, relatively easy to make, and packed full of nutrients. From gnocchi to grilled cheese, here are some unusual and innovative recipes to help you get more sweet potato in your diet.

Sweet potato katsu curry

Yuki Sugiura You will be surprised how easy this is to make!

A vegan take on a katsu curry that’s packed with flavor and will make dinner feel like something special. To make this sweet potato recipe from So Vegan, roast up slices of sweet potato to be sprinkled with crispy panko breadcrumbs. The katsu sauce is easy to make; simply add curry powder, garlic, carrot, onion, maple syrup, and coconut milk together, heat it up, and blend until smooth. Serve with fluffy jasmine rice.

Find the recipe here.

‘Firecracker’ smashed sweet potatoes

BOSH! This smashed sweet potato recipe is tasty, nutritious, and protein-packed

If you’re hosting a barbecue, this spicy vegan sweet potato recipe from BOSH! will make the perfect side. Roast (or barbecue) some sweet potatoes until they are soft inside. Split them open and fill them up with sauteed spinach and cannellini beans and a creamy, fiery tahini sauce. Perfect for warm summer days.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato gnocchi

Crow Moon Kitchen Sweet potato gnocchi is definitely a crowd-pleaser and great for dinner with the family

The idea of making gnocchi from scratch might seem daunting, but this vegan sweet potato recipe from Crow Moon Kitchen makes it easy. Using sweet potatoes in place of regular potatoes, soften them up by cooking them in the microwave for 10 minutes. Scoop out the flesh from the skins and mix with flour. Once you’ve formed the gnocchi, they only take a couple of minutes to boil. Now they are ready to eat, or you can also fry them if you prefer them crispy on the outside.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky sweet potato salad with black beans

Dreena Burton Try this sweet potato black bean salad with a hint of lime and spices for a perfect summer lunch

This salad by Dreena Burton is a perfect addition to a barbecue or a summer picnic. Smoked paprika and chipotle hot sauce give it a smoky, spicy kick. Chunks of sweet potatoes roasted until soft and fresh cucumber and peppers add lovely contrasting textures and flavors. It’s easy to add extra vegetables if you like too, such as kale or avocado to make it even more nutritious.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato grilled cheese

Romy London This innovative grilled cheese recipe is about to transform your lunchtime

A grilled cheese sandwich is a delicious gooey treat – but what if instead of bread it’s made with sweet potato? That’s what Romy London has done in this creative vegan take on grilled cheese. Vegan cheese, garlicky spinach, and walnut “mince” are sandwiched between griddled sweet potato slices. As well as being delicious, the sweet potato makes this a pretty healthy version of grilled cheese.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and raisin stuffed sweet potato

Amber Asakura You’ll come back to this sweet potato recipe again and again

This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl could as easily be a main dish, as a nutritious breakfast or a dessert. Roast the sweet potato until it begins to caramelize and fill with diced apple, raisins, and almonds. The nuts and fresh apple provide lovely contrasting texture to the soft sweet potato. Drizzle with maple syrup for some extra indulgence.

Find the recipe here.

Burrito bowl with crispy roasted sweet potato

The Herbivore's Kitchen Try this filling and nutritious bowl

“Bowls” are a popular way to make a hearty meal packed with a ton of nutritious ingredients. This burrito bowl by Herbivore’s Kitchen is made with roasted chunks of seasoned sweet potato, rice, tomatoes, and protein-rich beans. It’s topped with lots of flavorsome, healthy additions too, such as pumpkin seeds and pickled onion. It’ll fill you up and make you feel good.

Find the recipe here.

