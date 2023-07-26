The Ultimate Guide To The Best Vegan Ice Cream In The US In 2023

The days of three choices are over — and US vegans and dairy-free diners have countless ice creams and other desserts to dive into this summer.

To help you get a handle on your choices, we’re here with the ultimate roundup of vegan-friendly ice cream brands that you can find in America. (Plus the scoop for our gluten-free vegans.)

So, in no particular order, let’s dive in.

32 vegan-friendly ice cream brands

1. Cado

With an innovative avocado-based product, Cado has wasted no time rocking the US vegan and dairy-free market.

This forward-thinking brand currently offers ten plant-based pints that are packed with “good fat” and full of organic ingredients.

Cado’s flavors currently include…

Choco Peanut Butter

Chocolate Mud Pie

Deep Dark Chocolate

Mint Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

Java Chip

Salted Caramel

Vanilla Bean

Cherry Amaretto Chip

And Simply Lemon

Its team also offers two varieties of plant-based ice cream sandwiches.

You can find Cado at several big-box grocers including Whole Foods, Costco, Target, and Walmart.

Track your nearest source with this store locator.

Gluten status: Cado offers several gluten-friendly options.

2. Jolly Llama

Jolly Llama Gluten-free dessert brand Jolly Llama offers ice cream cones, sandwiches, and sorbet pops

A solid option for gluten-free vegans, Jolly Llama offers six coconut-based and allergen-friendly products to satisfy your sweet tooth this summer.

Cone flavors include…

Sea Salt Caramel

White Mint Chip

Vanilla Fudge Sundae

And Caramel Chocolate Chip

And for sandwiches, Jolly Llama offers…

Premium Vanilla

And Cool Mint Chocolate Chip

The brand also offers four fruit-based sorbet pops in Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry, and Blackberry flavor.

You can find their products at several major chains including Sprouts and Natural Grocers.

Here’s a store locator.

Gluten status: The Jolly Llama collection is gluten-free certified.

3. Brave Robot

With an unmistakable look and taste, Brave Robot is making big waves in the vegan treat market. The brand uses animal-free dairy made with precision fermentation. The products are made with a milk protein, but no animal is used in the process. This means that milk allergy sufferers should exercise caution with the products.

This breakout brand offers 11 pints and two options for plant-based ice cream sandwiches.

Its pint flavors currently include…

Vanilla

Buttery Pecan

Blueberry Pie

Raspberry White Truffle

Vanilla ‘N Cookies

PB ‘N Fudge

Hazelnut Chocolate Chunk

A Lot of Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Cherry Brownie

And Mint Chocolate Chip

And for sandwiches…

Mint Chocolate Chip

And Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

You can get your hands on Brave Robot via well-known chains like Kroger and Lowes, or land them on your doorstep thanks to GTFO It’s Vegan! — a plant-based delivery service.

Find your closest source with this store locator.

Gluten status: Some products may be gluten friendly.

4. Daiya

A born-in-Canada staple of the dairy-free market, Daiya offers several coconut-based treats to US vegans.

Currently, Daiya’s vegan ice cream options include three pints and two chocolate-dipped ice cream bars.

Pint options include…

Salted Caramel Chip

Classic Vanilla Creme

And Triple Fudge Chunk

The bars also come in chocolate, caramel, and vanilla flavors.

As you probably already know, Daiya is also a proud purveyor of several savory products — including pizza, plant-based cheese, dressings, and sauces.

You can find its desserts at chains like H-E-B, Costco and Target.

Use this store locator to source your favorite products.

Gluten status: Daiya’s frozen desserts are made without gluten products.

5. Alden’s Organic

Alden’s Organic This brand offers a variety of nondairy ice cream pints, sandwiches, and bars

A conventional ice cream brand to start, Alden’s Organic has met vegan demand with nine popular plant-based products — including several bars and sandwiches.

Sandwich flavors include…

Caramel Drizzle

Kaylime

And Vanilla Bean (gluten-free and traditional options)

Bar flavors include…

Coffee Swirl

Chocolate Vanilla Bean

Dark Chocolate Almond

And Strawberry Lemonade

The brand also offers a nondairy Blackberry fruit bar that reads more like a popsicle than its creamy ice cream options.

You can find these organic and Oregon-founded products at several popular retailers including Sprouts and Natural Grocers.

Here’s a handy store locator.

Gluten status: Some of these products are gluten-free certified.

6. Oatly

Oatly Oatly offers a range of vegan dairy alternatives

The quippy brand masters behind Oatly have wowed consumers from the UK to Canada with its all-vegan products — and have also staked their claim within the US market.

To date, Oatly has debuted 17 oat-based ice cream products.

Pint flavors currently include…

Vanilla

Banana Split

Chocolate Chip

Raspberry Swirl

Fudge Brownie

Salted Caramel

Mint Chip

Coffee

Strawberry

Chocolate

And Vanilla

Oatly also offers four chocolate-dipped bars…

Strawberry Swirl

Chocolate Fudge

Salted Caramel

And Vanilla

Plus two ice cream flavors — vanilla and chocolate — available in mini cups.

Hop into the Oatfinder to source your favorite product.

Gluten status: The Oatly collection is gluten-free certified in the US.

7. Jeni’s

Named after its founder Jeni Britton, Jeni’s is a popular conventional ice cream brand that currently offers eight plant-based products.

Jeni’s dairy-free pints include…

Caramel Pecan

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Cold Brew With Coconut Cream

Lemon Bar

Banana Cream Pudding

And Texas Sheet Cake

The brand also offers a Frosé Sorbet and snack-sized portions of its Lemon Bar ice cream.

You can find Jeni’s at chains like Target and Whole Foods — and enjoy flat-rate shipping across the US.

Check out this store locator.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options are on offer.

8. Double Rainbow

Double Rainbow is another popular brand offering vegan and conventional pints to US treat lovers.

The brand’s nondairy concoctions lean into oat and soy bases for that creamy ice cream texture.

Current options include…

Banana PB Split

Very Cherry Chip

Cinnamon Churro

Oat’s a Goody

Vanilla Bean

And Mint Chocolate Chip

Plus two fruity sorbets made with real mango.

While its first and only scoop shop is based in San Fran, you can find its products at chains like Safeway — and enjoy free shipping on eight-pint packs across the continental US.

Here the store locator.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

9. Eclipse

Eclipse The company uses unique ingredients like cassava to make its vegan desserts

Eclipse is an all-vegan ice cream superstar sporting pro-earth values, and the catchy tagline “0% dairy, 0% compromise, 100% delicious.”

This brand stands out with larger-than-life branding and unusual base ingredients like cassava, corn, and potato.

Its six staple flavors include…

Cookie Butter Crumble

Peanut Butter Brownie

Vanilla Bean

Mango Passion fruit

Mint Choco Chip

And Caramel Butter Pecan

It has also debuted 19 limited-edition pints that are collaborations with seasoned chefs, and come in innovative flavors like Miso Maple Sesame Candy Crunch and Turkish Cardamom Coffee.

Eclipse offers nationwide shipping through four US delivery services.

Wanna grab a pint in-store? Check out this locator.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

10. Tofutti

A longstanding player in the nondairy market, Tofutti is certainly still kicking — and offers several dairy-free desserts across the US.

These include pints, bars, and ice cream sandwiches.

Pint flavors include…

Vanilla

Chocolate

And Vanilla Almond Bark

Sandwich flavors include…

Vanilla

Cookies N’ Cream

Chocolate

Mint Chocolate Chip

And Wildberry

And if that isn’t enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, Tofutti offers eight other frozen treat options, including nondairy ice cream bars.

Here’s a store locator to find your nearest stockist.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

11. Wicked Kitchen

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Kitchen stocks a range of vegan and dairy-free ice creams

The team at UK-born Wicked Kitchen has debuted its vegan desserts at thousands of Kroger and Sprouts locations across the US.

This includes five pint flavors…

Vanilla

Chocolate

Cookie Dough

Mint Chocolate Chip

And Birthday Cake

Plus two ice cream bars…

3 Berry White

And 3 Chocolate & Almond

And two packaged cones…

S’mores

And 4 Chocolate & Red Berry Cones

Wicked Kitchen is also known for its extensive collection of instant meals, sauces, and pizzas.

Use this store locator to find your favorite products.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

12. Clementine’s Creamery

Offering conventional and plant-based options, Clementine’s “Naughty and Nice” Creamery has hit the vegan market hard with 15 scratch-made dairy-free products.

Pint flavors include…

Blueberry Crumble

Coconut Chocolate Fudge

Lemon Poppyseed

Mint Chip

​​Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tahini Chocolate Chip

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

Triple Berry Crumpet

And Vanilla Bean

Plus six unique flavors of small-batch sorbet.

Founded in St Louis, this boutique creamery currently boasts nationwide shipping and six dedicated scoop shops.

Check out its website to order your pints or plan your next stop.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

13. Sunscoop

With drop-dead gorgeous branding and high-profile partnerships, Sunscoop is making major waves in the vegan dessert market.

Its coconut-based pints include…

Cold Brew Swirl

Sweet Sunshine

Cookie Whoa!

Vanilla Bean Cream

Supernatural Strawberry

Best Chocolate Ever

Wild Blueberry Crumble

Mmmint Chip!

And Toasted Coconut Butter

The brand also offers four flavors of bite-sized Sundrops — plus a little something extra with nutritious ingredients like reishi, moringa, and turmeric.

Track down a pint with this locator or at a local pop up.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

14. Wildgood

Wildgood is yet another brand offering exclusively plant-based desserts — best known for its unusual addition of extra virgin olive oil.

With an unmistakable focus on sustainability, its team is “on a mission to bring people joy and replenish our planet.”

Pint flavors currently include…

Chocolate

Mint Chocolate Chip

Coffee

Pistachio

Chocolate hazelnut

Mango

Caramelized Fig

Vanilla Bean

Tahini Mocha Chip

And Triple Berry

You can find Wildgood at several major retailers across the US, including chains like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Publix.

Check out this store locator to find your nearest source.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

15. Scoops on Tap

Offering conventional and plant-based desserts, Scoops on Tap is a SoCo ice cream brand infused with booze and inspired by your late-night favorites.

So far, its team has debuted four plant-based flavors, leveraging oats and coconut as its base for a rich and creamy texture.

Nondairy options include…

4 Seconds To Save The Cookie

Wakeup Call

After Hours

And Encourage-Mint Chip

After Hours stands out as the most spirit-forward plant-based scoop thanks to an infusion of Kentucky bourbon.

At this time, this small biz has one brick-and-mortar store — on Citrus Ave in Covina — but if you don’t care to travel, you can have their products delivered to your doorstep.

Order nationwide delivery with Goldbelly.

Gluten status: Some products may be gluten friendly.

16. Earth Grown by Aldi

While Aldi was born in the UK, this grocery giant currently boasts more than 2,000 stores across the US. (Good news for vegans who love its plant-based products!).

According to its website, Aldi’s store-brand almond-based pints are available in three flavors.

These include…

Vanilla

Chocolate

And Mocha Fudge

They also have two ice cream bars…

Caramel

And Peanut Butter

You can find your nearest source with this Aldi locator.

Gluten status: Some products may be gluten-friendly.

17. Sacred Serve

Sacred Serve A variety of vegan gelatos are available

A vegan and gluten-free brand, Sacred Serve places its emphasis on products that are allergen friendly and “nutrient dense.”

Currently, its team offers six coconut-based recipes that are technically not ice cream but gelato. (Just for the record.)

Your options include…

Salted Caramel

Mint Chip

Cookies N Cream

Chai Latte

And Chocolate

You can find products from this Chicago-born brand at Whole Foods, and a variety of other grocers across the US.

Use this locator to find your nearest source.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

18. So Delicious

You’re probably already familiar with So Delicious — a popular vegan brand boasting over three decades in business.

Offering nearly 50 frozen treats, So Delicious leverages cashew, oat and coconut for a creamy end result in their tasty nondairy products.

For pints, your options include…

Vanilla Bean

Cookie Dough

Cold Brew Coffee

Creamy Chocolate

Salted Caramel Cluster

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Simply Vanilla

Cinnamon Cookie Dough

Chocolate Banana Flambe

S’mores

Oatmeal Cookie

And Peanut Butter Raspberry

Plus three low-calories “mousse” flavors — Lemon Swirl, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Peanut Butter Swirl — and a wide array of cones and bars.

In the US, you can find So Delicious products at popular chains like Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and CVS.

Ready to get your fix? Use this store locator.

Gluten status: Some of these products are gluten-free certified.

19. Doozy Pots

This up-and-coming brand offers a variety of vegan gelato in fresh-yet-familiar flavors.

Its team places a special emphasis on quality ingredients — working with whole oats, organic hemp hearts, and organic fair-trade cane sugar.

Your options include…

Banana Cinnamon Swirl

Chocolate Mint Chip

Smooth Coffee

And Chocolate Raspberry Swirl

You can find Doozy Pots at popular US grocers like Sprouts and Erewhon.

Or source your nearest scoop with this store locator.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

20. Cosmic Bliss

Once a fully vegan brand known as Coconut Bliss, Cosmic Bliss ruffled some feathers last year when it threw dairy into the mix.

That said, its team still offers a wide array of nondairy products for vegan and plant-based diners.

Your cow-free options include…

Legendary Cookie Dough

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate

Chocolate Hazelnut Decadence

Chocolate Walnut Brownie

Sweet Cherry Amaretto

Mint Chip Galactica

Golden Banana Brownie Swirl

Infinite Coconut

Dark Chocolate

And Madagascan Vanilla Bean

Plus three plant-based bars and two ice cream sandwiches.

Cosmic Bliss has a single scoop shop — on 10th Avenue in Portland, Oregon — and is available at retailers across the US.

Here’s a locator for your convenience.

Gluten status: The plant-based collection is gluten-free certified.

21. Van Leeuwen

With eye-catching branding and a massive array of products, Van Leeuwen offers several options for dessert-loving vegans across the US.

Its nondairy pints include…

Strawberry shortcake

Choc Chip Cookie Dough

Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb

Cookies & Cream Caramel Swirl

Churros & Fudge

Brown Sugar Chunk

And Chocolate Cookie Dough Honeycomb

The brand also offers four flavors of vegan ice cream sandwiches.

You can find its scoop shops in New York, New Jersey, California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Pennsylvania, and Texas — or enjoy shipping straight to your doorstep.

Van Leeuwen products are also available at chains like Whole Foods, Walmart, and Target.

Use this store locator to find your nearest stockist.

Gluten status: No options available. Yet.

22. Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry’s has become well-known for its dairy-free range

We’ll spare you the preamble. You’re probably more than familiar with this popular ice cream giant — but we will say that Ben & Jerry’s continues to rock the plant-based market.

The nondairy pint flavors currently available include…

Mint Chocolate Cookie

Mint Chocolate Chance

Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled

“Milk” & Cookies

Oatmeal Dream Pie

Lights! Caramel! Action!

Americone Dream

Cherry Garcia

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Coconut Seven Layer Bar

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Netflix & Chilll’d

P.B. & Cookies

The Tonight Dough

Phish Food

Peanut Butter Half Baked

Karamel Sutra Core

Boom Chocolatta!

And Bananas Foster

You can find the products at most major grocery chains — including Walmart, Target, and Kroger — plus countless independent retailers.

Here’s a store locator.

Gluten status: Some of these products are gluten-free certified.

23. Arctic Zero

Similar in concept to Halo Top and So Delicious Mousse, Arctic Zero offers ten unique flavors of low-calorie frozen dessert.

All of its products feature a fava bean base, and monk fruit sweetener for a low-glycemic index.

When it comes to pints, your options include…

Strawberry Shortcake

Vanilla Latte

Classic Vanilla

Pistachio

Cookie Shake

Purely Chocolate

Salted Caramel

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Hint of Mint

And Cake Batter

You can find Arctic Zero at popular chains like Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods and Sprouts — or grab them online using Ice Cream Source or Amazon Fresh.

This store locator should help.

Gluten status: The Arctic Zero collection is gluten-free certified.

24. Planet Oat

A totally vegan brand, Planet Oat offers a wide array of (obviously) oat-based products — including several milk and creamer options.

Among them are five vegan ice creams for your enjoyment.

Flavors include…

Chocolate

Blueberry Oat Crumble

Coffee Fudge Swirl

Mint Fudge Swirl

And Vanilla

You can find its products via Amazon Fresh, and grocery stores like Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway.

Wanna grab some in-store? Use this locator.

Gluten status: Some options may be gluten friendly.

25. Favorite Day

One of many products from Target’s in-house brand Favorite Day, these affordable plant-based treats are made with oat and almond bases.

The brand offers six pints…

Vanilla Cake & Cookie Dough

Caramel Brownie

Peanut Butter Chocolate

Strawberry & Fudge

Mocha Almond Fudge

And Vanilla Bean

Plus three bar flavors…

Vanilla Salted Caramel & Macadamia Nut

Forest Fruit & Raspberry

And Peanut Butter

And given the state of inflation, you’ll probably be happy to know that all of these products cost less than five dollars.

You can order them online or find them at your closest Target.

Here’s a store locator.

Gluten status: Some options may be gluten friendly.

26. Breyers

Breyers You can find vegan Breyers ice cream at Walmart and Target

One of the oldest players in the ice cream game, Breyers opened its first wholesale manufacturing center in 1896.

In the States, the brand now sells three nondairy options in 1.5-quart packages.

Flavors include…

Vanilla

Cookies & Crème

And Mint Chocolate Chip

You can find Breyers’ nondairy options at popular chains like Walmart, H-E-B, Kroger, and Target.

To keep things simple, here’s a store locator.

Gluten status: One gluten-friendly option available.

27. Talenti

Another popular purveyor of conventional gelato, Talenti has expanded to include several nondairy flavors.

Pint options include…

Caramel Toffee Crunch

Double Cookie Crunch

Layered Chocolate Fudge Brownie

And Layered Blueberry Crumble Delato

Plus four sorbetto flavors…

Alphonso Mango

Cold Brew

Dark Chocolate

And Raspberry

Talenti’s layered flavors are exactly what they sound like, and include loads of textured add-ins like chocolate sprinkles and vegan muffin crumble.

You can find Talenti in-store at chains like Walmart, Target, and Kroger — or land them on your doorstep with Amazon Fresh and Target.

Use this locator to find your nearest stockist.

Gluten status: Some gluten-friendly options available.

28. Mauna Loa

Hawaiian-inspired Mauna Loa stands out with its use of macadamia nuts in all of its plant-based products.

To date, its team has rolled out nine nondairy ice cream flavors.

Your choices include…

Big Island Mac Nut

Moloka‘i Sea Salt & Caramel

Mango Liliko‘i

Strawberry Guava

Kona Coffee

Rocky Road To Hana

Vanilla Orchid

Vanilla Chocolate Chip

And Chocolate

Mauna Loa also sells flavored and chocolate-covered macadamia nuts at several US retailers.

You can find its products at chains like Target, Whole Foods and Ralphs — but the brand has put a temporary hold on its nationwide delivery orders.

Here’s a store locator to find your nearest source.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

29. Halo Top

Halo Halo offers a range of lower calorie dairy-free ice creams

One of the earliest and best-known low-calorie concoctions on the retail ice cream market, Halo Top offers a mountain of tasty options for US plant-based snackers.

Right now, you can choose between…

Several creamy pints

Four low-sugar sorbets

And seven plant-based popsicles

You can find this massively popular brand at chains like Whole Foods, Walmart and Target or check out its website to learn more about its products.

Track your favorite pint with this store locator.

Gluten status: Several options are gluten-free certified.

30. Nada Moo

Founded in Austin, Nada Moo is an all-vegan brand offering a delicious array of coconut-based ice cream products.

Its team currently offers seven standard pints and five varieties of their mochi-like ice cream bites.

Pint options include…

Strawberry Cheesecake

Rockiest Road

Pistachio Nut

Peppermint Bark

Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter

Cookies & Crème

And Organic Vanilla Bean

Bite options include…

Mint with Chocolate

Orange Crème

Peanut Butter with Chocolate

Salted Caramel

And Mango

You can find Nada Moo products at several big-box chains, including Target, Whole Foods, Giant and Kroger.

Get your fix with this store locator.

Gluten status: The Nada Moo collection is gluten-free certified.

31. JD’s Vegan

JD’s Vegan is a breakout brand from “acclaimed recording artist, producer, entrepreneur and 100% vegan” Jermaine Dupri.

This plant-based collection consists of six unique flavors.

Your options include…

Strawberry Sweetheart

Key Lime Pie

Welcome to Atlanta, Peach Cobbler

Chocolate My Way

(404) Cookies & Cream

And Apple Butter

Dupri’s “exceptionally delicious” vegan line is available exclusively at Walmart.

And just in case you need it, here’s a store locator.

Gluten status: A gluten-friendly collection.

32. Magnum

Again, Magnum is pretty well-known at this point — so we’ll skip the preamble.

This conventional ice cream brand has debuted several nondairy chocolate-coated bars for hungry US vegans.

Here are the flavors…

Sea Salt Caramel

Hazelnut Crunch

And Almond

Magnum also offers a six-pack of mini bars that contain three Classic and three Almond bars.

You can order Magnum’s nondairy products through Amazon Fresh or find them at chains like Target, Safeway and H-E-B.

Here’s your store locator.

Gluten status: No gluten-free options. Yet.

A GLUTEN DISCLAIMER: With inclusivity in mind, we have noted gluten-friendly and certified gluten-free products above. That said, PBN cannot guarantee any of these claims. You should always double-check the product or consult with the brand if you have a medical need for gluten-free products — including celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

More like this: