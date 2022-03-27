Ingredients
Cake
- 400 g self-raising flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 150 g golden caster sugar
- 100 g soft brown sugar or just use 100g extra golden caster sugar
- 400 ml soya milk
- 150 ml rapeseed oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste
- Zest of 2 oranges grated then finely chopped
Butter Icing
- 100 g vegan spread
- 500 g icing sugar sieved
- 40 ml soya milk
- Zest of 2 oranges grated then finely chopped
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste
Glaze
- 2 tbsp orange juice
- 3 tbsp golden caster sugar
Instructions
Cake
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
- Line 2 x 8cm or 9cm cake tins with baking parchment.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients including the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt.
- In a large jug, combine the wet ingredients including the soya milk, rapeseed oil, vanilla extract and orange zest.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and gently mix until fully combined. Do not over-stir.
- Divide the mixture equally into the two cake tins then tap them on the work surface before putting them into the oven for 20 minutes. This is a tip from Ms Cupcake to stop the raising agents working too quickly.
- Test the cakes are cooked with a skewer, knife or tooth pick to see if they come out clean. Set the cakes aside to cool.
Icing
- Put all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and combine using an electric hand whisk. Set aside.
Drizzle
- Mix the ingredients together in a jug.
- Using a tooth pick, prick each cake all over but try not to go all the way through the bottom of the cake or the drizzle will spill out.
- Pour the drizzle evenly over each cake.
Assembly
- Place one of the cakes onto a large plate (flat side down) and then cut a fine layer off the top of the cake to create a flatter surface for the icing.
- Evenly spread half the butter icing onto this half of the cake. Place the other half of the cake on top then ice the top of the cake with the remaining icing.
- Option to sprinkle extra orange zest over the top.
