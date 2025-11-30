10 Vegan British Recipes: Pies, Roasts, And More

British food is full of classics, from savory pies and roasts to warm puddings and fry-ups. These vegan British recipes give familiar favorites a plant-based twist while keeping their original appeal.

Each dish highlights a popular part of British cooking, from pub staples to comforting desserts. You’ll find a selection of mains and sweets that show how easy it is to enjoy traditional flavors without meat or dairy.

Whether you’re craving a Sunday-style meal, something baked in pastry, or a sweet finish, this list brings together some of the best-known British dishes made vegan.

Meat-free cottage pie

World of Vegan This cottage pie is topped with vegan parmesan and made with porcini mushrooms

To start this list of vegan British recipes, here is this cottage pie by World of Vegan. The recipe replaces meat with lentils, mushrooms, and vegetables in a rich tomato sauce, topped with creamy mashed potatoes for a classic, comforting meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sausage rolls

David and Stephen Flynn These easy ‘sausage’ rolls will be a hit at your next gathering

An easy vegan sausage roll recipe is a must-have if you want to make your own at home. This recipe from The Happy Pear uses lentils, cashews, and caramelized onions wrapped in flaky puff pastry to make this UK staple.

Find the recipe here.

Sausage and mash

Kim Lightbody This cozy recipe shows you how to make your own sausages for any occasion

Another popular British classic is sausage and mash, made here by Rose Elliot with walnut, onion, and bread sausages fried until crisp, then served with creamy mashed potatoes and onion gravy.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute banana blossom fried ‘fish’

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Make fish and chips plant-based with banana blossom

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club recreates a classic fish and chips dish using banana blossom coated in seaweed and beer batter, fried until crisp and golden, and served with traditional sides.

Find the recipe here.

5-ingredient bread and butter pudding

Katy Beskow Share this vegan pudding with loved ones this weekend

Next, try a veganized bread pudding, a traditional dessert that uses stale bread to create a warming treat. This recipe from Katy Beskow layers bread with vanilla custard, marmalade, and sultanas for a simple citrus-sweet pudding.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried eggs (with a fry up)

Viva! A classic fry-up is the cornerstone of British breakfasts

A full English breakfast is another classic that’s made plant-based by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. This recipe shows you how to make vegan fried eggs that can accompany the rest of your vegan breakfast, including plant-based sausage, baked beans, mushrooms, and other tasty sides.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean tikka curry

Sasha Gill Next time you make curry, why not replace meat with beans?

Although not traditionally British, curries like the Tikka, Butter, and Korma are staples in British cuisine today. This vegan butter bean tikka curry by Sasha Gill nods to the popular curry while keeping it high-protein.

Find the recipe here.

Wild mushroom loaf (roast)

Romy London Try this wild mushroom loaf for your next Sunday dinner

Roasts are a must on the weekends, and this wild mushroom loaf is an easy vegan replacement for your typical British Sunday roast or dinner. The recipe from Romy London combines mushrooms, nuts, and herbs for a flavorful main that slices perfectly.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky date cake with toffee

Ana Rusu Decadent desserts don’t need eggs or dairy

Sticky toffee pudding is a beloved dessert, and this version by Ana Rusu makes it vegan-inclusive with Medjool dates, creamy toffee sauce, and scoops of vanilla ice cream for a rich finish.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and Guinness pie

Kim-Julie Hansen Mushrooms create a meaty texture in the place of beef in this pie

Last on the list is this mushroom and Guinness pie by Kim-Julie Hansen. Chestnut mushrooms and stout create a deep, savory filling wrapped in flaky puff pastry.

Find the recipe here.

